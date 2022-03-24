The March/April school holidays are almost here and that means the chance for the family to get away from the usual routine. With travel restrictions now a thing of the past, it’s great to be able to get out and about during March and April – months that offer such great weather.
There are many spots all across the country perfectly suited to a quick family getaway. Global travel search engine Cheapflights.co.za has picked up the top South African spots for a quick weekend getaway – whether you’re heading to the oceanside or staying closer to the city. Below are some ideas to consider.
A beach holiday
If you’re keen on getting in some beach time with the family, this is the perfect season for it, with warm days and enough of a breeze to keep intense heat at bay. Up and down all our coastlines, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to beach destinations. For those in KwaZulu-Natal, the Durban and Umhlanga areas are always good options, while those in the Western Cape can choose from something in Cape Town, the West Coast or even the Garden Route. Accommodation options such as Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront and Radisson RED, both in Cape Town, offer great family rooms and deals, while there are also many B&Bs, guest houses and holiday homes that your family might love, too. According to Cheapflights, SA travellers can still find affordable return flights to Durban starting from around R1,700, and to Cape Town from around R2,275 on average.
A bush break
Not everyone loves to feel the sand between their toes or the salty seawater – and that’s okay. If this is the case in your family, consider a bush break. There are so many private bush escapes just a few hours away from the main city areas. If you are in the Kruger National Park and find that you need something for the kids to do, pull into the Kruger Station precinct. There’s a play area for the children, a unique 360 cinema and so much more to experience. If you want to treat the family to some luxury accommodation in the Park, Kruger Shalati might be what you need. Bridge House (in addition to the stunning 24 train-carriage rooms that are permanently stationed on the historical Selati Bridge above the Sabie River) is perfectly suited for families with children over the age of eight. This new addition offers seven land-based rooms overlooking the bridge in a serene garden setting that is ideal for families. Return flights to Hoedspruit, the closest airport to Kruger, departing from other South African cities cost around R4,633 on average.
A city escape
Let’s be honest, some of us would much rather prefer the hustle and bustle of the city. And that’s perfectly okay. For those who would like a little city holiday with the family, Jozi might be what you need. There’s Radisson RED Rosebank for those who want a funky and fresh hotel or, if you’re a family of two and you’re looking for a luxurious city escape, then Sanctuary Mandela might be what you need. This space was Mandela’s former home from 1992 to 1998. It has been transformed and refurbished into a boutique hotel that’s a space of reflection and tranquillity, offering guests the opportunity to intimately experience the hospitable nature of Mandela. Travelling to the City of Gold? Cheapflights data shows that travellers will pay around R1,780 for the return flight to Johannesburg from other destinations in South Africa.
A farm stay
An underrated family holiday is the farm stay. Many farms across the country offer accommodation as a way of earning additional income. When you stay on a farm, there are often loads for families to do and see. From visiting farm animals to walking trails and various other activities, there’s something for everyone. And, if you’re on a wine farm, the adults can even enjoy some wine tasting. Plus, you don’t have to venture far in South Africa to stay on a tranquil farm. So, if you just want a short break that feels like you’re far from your usual city life, this is a great option for you and your brood.
A day-cation
Okay, so not every family has the time or the money to go away for a few days. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun anyway. This is where the day-cation comes in. You can take your family out for the day and still feel like you are on holiday. Look for activities such as boat rides, a City Sightseeing Bus, free walking tours, nature reserve visits and more. Many of these are pocket-friendly activities that don’t have to break the bank. You can even arrange a family picnic in a park such as the Urban Park in Green Point, Cape Town, or Joburg Botanical Gardens and Emmarentia Dam in Johannesburg, or similar areas in whichever city you find yourself in.