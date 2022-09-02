2XU SIGNS SOUTH AFRICAN TRIATHLETE JAMIE RIDDLE AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

Amy
Leading sports performance apparel brand 2XU has signed South African triathlete Jamie Riddle as its latest ambassador. The 22-year-old joins an illustrious group of talented athletes that have signed with the brand.
Riddle is one of South Africa’s most promising triathlon talents having just competed in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where he came sixth in the men’s elite race with a time of 51 minutes and 32 seconds.
Riddle hails from Gqeberha and comes from a family of triathletes. His father, Alec Riddle, was a 2011 IRONMAN 70.3 Age-Group World Champion and along with bestowing his son with the genetics to ensure a talent for triathlon also instilled in him a love of the sport.
At the age of 16, Jamie moved to Stellenbosch to pursue his dream of becoming a professional triathlete. His first major titles came at the age of 19 where he won a double African junior title, an African mixed team relay title and the title of national triathlon champion.
Riddle is in the prime of his career having bagged a number of impressive results in 2022. He came in first in both the 2022 Africa Triathlon Cup Nelson Mandela Bay and 2022 Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck. And had a great showing at the 2022 World Triathlon Championship Series in Hamburg and Leeds, just before the Commonwealth games.
“I’m excited to be joining the 2XU family. I have been training and competing in the 2XU gear for some time now “ said Riddle. “2XU continues to set an unprecedented benchmark in terms on innovation in all areas of performance sports apparel. I have been a massive fan of 2XU for a while, so this exciting new sporting partnership was an easy choice for me. I can’t wait to work with this amazing brand and push myself to achieve even greater results”
Throughout the sponsorship, Riddle will work with 2XU on product research and development in the pursuit of the brand’s promise to facilitate ‘human performance multiplied’.
2XU Brand Manager Mariette de Villiers is delighted to be adding Riddle to the brand’s enviable portfolio of world-class athletes. “As 2XU continues to expand its market and grow in South Africa, we are thrilled to be adding one of SA’s most promising talents to our list of world-class athletes. Riddle embodies everything that the 2XU stands for – passion, tenacity, ambition and complete commitment to performance ” said de Villiers
Riddle is firmly focused on continuing his current momentum and looks to add more impressive results to his name.
