With The Seven (7) Ministerial Regulations
Over the last 12 years Practical Nigerian Content Forum (PNC), an event focused on local contents in the oil and gas sector, in partnership with Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has seen successes in bringing together stakeholders to discuss and explore opportunities on the oil & gas sector and Nigerian content space as a whole.
Twelve years on from the enactment of the NOGICD Act, the Nigerian oil and gas industry can boast successes including a 35% increase in indigenous participation. This has been made possible through the development human capacity, services and domestically manufactured goods.
On the 5 -8 of December, PNC 2022 will be holding at the NCDMB Headquarters, Yenagoa Bayelsa state. This year the event will look at how to further harness Nigerian content opportunities in the gas sector and how to deepen Nigerian content with the seven (7) ministerial regulations. The ministerial regulations is designed to provide a proper framework for monitoring the implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.
‘PNC continues to support the objective of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board to increase Nigerian Content in the energy sector and to support all stakeholders and the energy industry in general, in showcasing the capacity developed in the country.’ Said Odiri Umusu – Sales Director at DMG Nigeria Events.
We look forward to welcoming you and industry stakeholders as we will be engaging in conversations that will set the Nigerian content agenda for the next 12 months.
Speakers at this year’s event include: H.E. Dr Timipre Sylva, Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Engr Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission, Engr. Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority, Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Managing Director, NNPC, Engr. Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Nicolas C. Odinuwe, Chairman, PETAN, Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria LNG, Eberechukwu Oji, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, ND Western, George Onafowokan, Managing Director, Coleman Cables & Wires, Olanrewaju Olawuyi, General Manager – Nigeria Content Development, Shell Nigeria, Stella Duru, Partner, Banwo & Ighodalo, Obehi Ojeaga, General Manager, Business Development & Corporate Affairs, Nigeria Machine Tools
