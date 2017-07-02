10 Things to Do in Malawi

Partake in the local cuisines

Food is every part of the thriving culture of Malawi. To have an authentic Malawi experience, it is recommended that you try some of the local delicacies. Nsima, Malawi’s staple food made out of processed corn, is a must have. Make sure it is served with meat or fish and some greens, and if you can go all the way, a local chilli called kambuzi is a good side. Make sure you also try out Malawi’s biggest food export, the chambo, a tasty tilapia fish, which is arguably the best fish your palate ever come across. We recommend having chambo with a local rice called kilombero, an aromatic rice only grown in this part of the world.

If your stomach can handle it, be sure to try out the street food as well. Some of the popular street foods are deep-fried sweet fritters, or mandasi in the local language, and Kanyenya (Barbecued meat or fish). In almost every neighbourhood in Malawi, you will also find chiwaya, a mobile metal stove usually serving Malawi’s favorite alternative, chips and chicken. It is also common to find greasy fried pork and beef on a chiwaya. If you are in the deep southern districts, you can try out snacks like the notorious mice on a stick or ngumbi, a low-fat/low-sodium and high in lean protein African termite, which is superbly tasty.