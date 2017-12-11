How These 10 Successful People Keep Cool Under Pressure

“Better is a handful of rest than two handfuls of hard work and chasing after the wind” – Ecclesiastes 4:6.

Whenever these individuals grace the covers of magazines, they smile. They exude confidence and poise on every cover, screen, and platform that they appear on. They are mentors to the people that know them, and to those that will never meet them. Some even idolise these particular individuals.

They are the shining stars in our societies; they have distinguished themselves in their chosen paths. Even though their admirers may not know about what happens behind the scenes, a lot of hard work, sweat, and pain goes into their endeavours before success can be claimed.

The truth is that although these people are idolised and looked up to as symbols of success, they are people too. They have the same aspirations, emotions, and sentiments that are present in all other people; however, they are also intense under pressure either to maintain the status quo, or the up the notch and push the boundaries of success. While constantly redefining what success means with their achievements, they are still able to relax.