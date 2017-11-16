10 Religious Structures in Africa

The Great Mosque of Djenné

The Great Mosque of Djenné in Mali is among the most astounding buildings in the world. The mosque, which is considered one of the greatest creations of the Sahelian architecture, was entirely built from mud, making it the world’s largest mud-brick building. In fact, the whole town of Djenné is made up of houses built from mud architecture since the 14th century. The building process involves drying clay bricks in the oven to harden and make them heat resistant. The bricks are stacked together to create walls, then plastered with mud.

Over the decades, the Great Mosque has collapsed twice, and the one that stands today was completed in 1907. To keep the building from falling apart, an annual week-long festival is held, where residents come out in numbers to plaster and repair it.

One of West Africa’s most important Islamic centres, the monumental structure has giant walls dotted with wooden beams that protrude through to the outside. The roof has several holes covered by terracotta lids, which serve as an inlet for fresh air during hot days. At the top of the pillars are conical towers capped with ostrich eggs — a symbol of fertility and purity.