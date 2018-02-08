10 Popular Wedding Photographers

Jide Odukoya

Jide Odukoya is one of Nigeria’s popular wedding photographers, and the owner of JOP Studios. Not only does he do wedding photography, but he also includes street photography, events, documentary shoots, and shows in his portfolio of work. Odukoya’s work has been featured in numerous photo festivals across the world, as well as in publications such as the New York Times and The Guardian. He has numerous awards under his belt, such as ‘Photography Blog of the Year’ by ‘Popular Vote’ from the 2012 Nigerian Blog Awards, and the award for “Carnet de Voyages” with the Invisible Borders Project in Biennale Benin, Benin in 2012.