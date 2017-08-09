10 Most Popular African Coffee Brands

African coffee culture has recently been brewing up a storm. A heightened growth in strong, domestic consumer markets have been seen, as well as an increase in café culture within Africa’s urban areas. With about half a trillion hot cups consumed per year, coffee is the world’s second most traded commodity- following oil. As the third most consumed beverage after water and tea, coffee has also been able to maintain its spot as one of the world’s top commodities. Due to its popularity, coffee beans are in high demand everywhere, and coffee brands are continuously striving to surpass their mark in the competitive market.
Coffee is particular to the brewer’s creativity and comes in various forms of specialities including: cappuccino, mocha, frappe, Irish coffee, espresso and many more. Today, coffee beans are sold by a number of prominent brands throughout the world. The coffee beans are grown and shredded to their finest by skilled farmers around the continent. Additionally, the top four on this list are exported throughout the world. These brands have become the best sellers of coffee, and they are making vast profits by selling the richest taste and best flavour to the people of Africa and beyond.
Here is the list of top ten best coffee brands in Africa
Tanzanian Peaberry Coffee
The number one best coffee brand in Africa, and the rest of the world, is the incontestable Tanzanian Peaberry Coffee. This rich, intensely flavoursome brew is grown on Mount Meru and Mount Kilimanjaro. The coffee outlines a sweet finish that brings richness in flavour.
The Tanzanian Peaberry Coffee is exceptional for its medium roast flavour that emits an aroma like no other in the world. Its flavour is layered with floral notes that leave a citrus, pineapple and coconut taste. This coffee is simply the best.
Ethiopian Harrar Coffee
This coffee, as preceded by the coffee production of Ethiopia, is full of spices and fragrance. In addition, this coffee is heavily bodied, wild and exotic; thus, making it the most popular coffee brand in Africa, and the seventh best brand worldwide. The Ethiopian Harrar Coffee is mostly grown in the regions of southern Ethiopia. It is grown at up to 6,300 feet above sea level and dry processed, which brings out a blend of bold fruitiness.
The fruity and winey tone of this coffee is what distinguishes it from its adversaries. It maintains tones of flowers and fluid acidity, while its taste is collated with garden freshness. Some of its flavours also hint at a jasmine note. As one of the best coffee brands in the world, this coffee is unique.
Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Coffee
Ethiopian coffee is known for its spicy and fragrant nature, and that is what distinguishes its products in the world of coffee brands. The coffee’s spicy flavour is complimented by a tinge of sweetness that rivals all other competitors. This reason is why it is the biggest selection to coffee lovers. The Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Coffee is grown at heights ranging up to 6,600 feet above sea level. It is also wet processed.
This Ethiopian Yirgacheffe Coffee is considered to be one of the best in Africa, as well as the eighth best coffee brand in the world. It boasts bright levels of acidity and maintains a clean flavour. With a lingering aftertaste of toasted coconuts and nuts, its tones are very soothing. Some of the coffee’s floral tones even surrender notes of chocolate, which truly makes it a roast flavour to get lost in.
Kenya AA Coffee
Not only is Kenya AA Coffee one of the biggest coffee brands in Africa, it is also named the tenth best coffee brand in the world. Being the country best known for its quality coffee produce, Kenya has become the best land for the production of coffee. The government is very involved in the country’s coffee production. By rewarding growers with higher prices for higher quality, they ensure that only the best is produced by the country.
The Kenya AA Coffee is grown at more than 6,600 feet above sea level, on the highest plateaus of Kenya. The coffee produced in Kenya is proclaimed for its complex level of acidity, yet light flavours that embody a rich taste and aroma. The coffee flavours come in two tones: floral and citrus. Kenyan AA Coffee is enjoyed by coffee lovers in both Africa, and throughout its exports.
Uganda’s Good African Coffee
Uganda is also showing itself in the coffee market, and the country is exceedingly drawing out one of Africa’s key players in the business. With some of the finest Robusta trees in the world, Uganda has become one of the leading coffee exporters in the continent. The country has even managed to knock out Ethiopia because of its low local consumption rates. Since Uganda’s rates are less than 2%, around 3 million bags are being produced each year.
Good African Coffee is home-grown and has caused a great impact on the international coffee market. The coffee brand was refined by Andrew Rugasira, an inspiring entrepreneur who wanted to create a quality Ugandan coffee brand that could be sold in both local and international supermarkets. The Good African Coffee brand is now sold in four different names: Rukoki Gold, Espresso Roast, Freeze Dried Instant, and Rwenzori Mountains. It is a blissful blend that is enjoyed by many across the continent.
Madagascar Excellence Roasted Coffee
Coffee production in Madagascar is necessary, for it counts as nearly a third of the country’s export economy. The Robusta, Arabica, and Exceise blends are all found throughout the island nation. Small farmers produce more than 90% of the country’s coffee, and many choose to harvest wild coffee trees just once a year in order to produce higher quality coffee.
The Madagascar Excellence Roasted Coffee is available in various flavours such as light roast, city roast, and medium dark roast. It is composed only from the best Madagascar beans, and it captures an aroma that compels coffee lovers to have more.
Burundi AA Kirimiro Coffee
Burundi’s primary exports are coffee and tea, which account for approximately 90% of foreign exchange earnings. With coffee as their primary incentive, the farmers have mastered the art of sustainable mountain agriculture and understanding the importance of their environment. The coffee grown in Burundi is the Arabica and Robusta coffee.
The Burundi AA Kirimiro Coffee boasts heaviness and richness, floral flavours of lemon and black tea, delicate hints of spiced clove, all finished off with a sweet nut. It is a brand that is loved by its loyalists and continuously explored.
Cameroon Arabica Coffee
Cameroon is known for its rich, spicy, mellow flavoured coffee that is accompanied by a pleasant aroma. The spicy flavours of the Arabica coffee have awarded Cameroon with a standing of quality excellence. Paired with the Robusta productions, Arabica has gained international popularity. The country is also at a good standing with balanced climate, which ensures favourable agricultural conditions. These factors provide the coffee with excellent quality.
Côte d’Ivoire – Ivory Coast’s Coffee Beans
Brewing out of Côte d’Ivoire is a new trend that was put into motion by the explored market and culture of coffee. Most coffee beans entering the world market are from African countries such as the Ivory Coast; however, a few companies roast and package them locally. This is quite the opposite in the Ivory Coast, as some of the Robusta variations are processed for local consumption. This not only brings a boost from the local front, but provides an exceptional boost from the international brands who go into Ivory Coast as well.
“They have understood and realised the potential of this market, because we are having a dynamic boom in our economy that attracts a lot of people,” said Fabienne Dervain of Couleur Cafe Abidjan- a quality Ivorian coffee seller.
Bakayoko Lamine, an Ivorian coffee brewer, said: “[Ours is] a type of coffee that is a bit bitter and coarse, yet so flavourful. It’s good”.
It’s estimated that nearly forty-five percent of the population of Côte d’Ivoire makes its living from coffee production.
DRC’s Virunga Beans
One of the largest coffee producers in Africa is the Democratic Republic of Congo. The small coffee farms throughout the DRC produce both Robusta and Arabica blends, while using dry harvesting. These blends can be found throughout the north, east and central basin regions. The newest, most popular brand from DRC has been favoured throughout the continent and is breaking ground internationally.
The beans used at the most popular Bean There coffee markets are imported from the Virunga Cooperative, a membership recently formed by farmers in the Kivu province in the eastern region of the DRC. The coffee beans are wonderfully unusual in flavour: they note a fruity and subtly sweet linger, which is accompanied by the crisp tang of zest. As described by one roaster: “this Democratic Republic of Congo Virunga coffee emits a plum aroma, highlights a crisp acidity and ends with a rich, fruity flavour”.