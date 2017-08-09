10 Most Popular African Coffee Brands

African coffee culture has recently been brewing up a storm. A heightened growth in strong, domestic consumer markets have been seen, as well as an increase in café culture within Africa’s urban areas. With about half a trillion hot cups consumed per year, coffee is the world’s second most traded commodity- following oil. As the third most consumed beverage after water and tea, coffee has also been able to maintain its spot as one of the world’s top commodities. Due to its popularity, coffee beans are in high demand everywhere, and coffee brands are continuously striving to surpass their mark in the competitive market.

Coffee is particular to the brewer’s creativity and comes in various forms of specialities including: cappuccino, mocha, frappe, Irish coffee, espresso and many more. Today, coffee beans are sold by a number of prominent brands throughout the world. The coffee beans are grown and shredded to their finest by skilled farmers around the continent. Additionally, the top four on this list are exported throughout the world. These brands have become the best sellers of coffee, and they are making vast profits by selling the richest taste and best flavour to the people of Africa and beyond.