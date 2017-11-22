10 Personal Finance Apps to Make Your Life Easier

Technology has stealthily crept into every space of our lives. It’s almost impossible to live an easier life than the one that smartphones have now presented us with. From hailing a taxi to booking a ticket from the comfort of your bed, it seems like your mobile phone is a magic wand that can grant your every wish.

In addition, technology also seems to be offering us financial freedom now. Personal finance apps on our smartphones – as well as some on laptop and desktop computers – are becoming reliable and accountable enough to save us from debts, and help us achieve those saving habits that motivational speakers and self-help books always advocate.

However, the same way that a library is stocked full of self-help books that don’t actually help, the apps store is also stocked with a number of ‘finance’ apps that do not necessarily apply to your financial or budgetary needs; these apps don’t get us, and in turn, we don’t get them.

Luckily, we have compiled a list of applications that will better serve your financial needs. In no particular order, here are a few personal finance apps that help you ease your financial transactions and, ultimately, assist you in the achievement of your financial goals.