Lorine Chia – Cameroon

Lorine Chia is a unique talent. The vocally gifted singer possesses a powerful voice that is soulful and silky, bound to hold you under its sweet spell and transport you to a whole new world.

At 23, the Cameroon-born, US-based singer has four projects, a mixture of albums and EPs. Picking up a guitar at the age of 15, Lorine taught herself how to play the musical instrument, unlocking a new realm of abilities and possibilities she never knew existed. “That right there started everything. When I started playing guitar, I found a way to piece together my music. That’s when I started writing actual songs because I found some type of sound to go along with those words I had been writing all along,” she reveals.

Lorine’s extraordinary talent has bagged her collaborations with prominent artists such as The Game and Chance the Rapper. She kicked off the year with a new EP, ‘When Morning Comes’, a buoyant six-track project that finds the Cameroonian singer crooning about matters of the heart.