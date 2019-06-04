Top 5 Safari Destinations In Africa You Should Visit

Are you an avid camper? Are you looking forward to a thrilling and truly exhilarating camping adventure? If your answers are yes, you’re reading the right post! Over the next few sections, we will provide a detailed guideline about the top 5 safari spots in Africa. Yes, since Africa is a heaven for campers, we will mainly focus on the best safari adventures on the continent. So, keep reading to know every little detail about the kind of camping experience that you always looked forward to.



Maasai Mara – Kenya



Nestled in the southwestern borders of the country, Maasai Mara is a quintessential safari destination of Kenya. The reserve covers an area of 1,500 square kilometers, and it is incredibly famous for housing the big cats’ of the country. Upon spending a safari session here, you’d be amazed to witness the population of lions, tigers, and leopards. Unlike any other similar spot, this is one destination that lets you check out the wildlife from up and close. In addition to catching a glimpse of these animals, you can also head to the Maasai villages and participate in the Great Migration’. This migration happens once a year, and it has been one of the top tourist attractions for years. Ranging from July to October, you can witness more than two million wild beasts during this event.



Chobe National Park – Botswana



Located in Botswana, the Chobe National Park is the first and also the most biologically diverse national park of the nation. Nestled along the corners of Okavango Delta, this spot is often touted to be the land of giants because of its massive population of elephants. Yes, the Chobe National park is estimated to have an elephant population of 120,000. As per many experts, this country has the maximum elephant population in Africa.



Interestingly, elephants aren’t the only species you’ll find here. In addition to these wild beasts, you will also find a large number of hippos, crocodiles, lions, and leopards, all of whom visit this spot in a bid to enjoy their time along the Chobe River.



Ideally, the best way to enjoy your trip in Chobe is on a boat trip. This will not just give you some spectacular views, but also offer a perspective like none other.



South Luangwa National Park – Zambia



Are you looking forward to an incredible walking safari, the South Luangwa National Park is your best bet! Supporting a healthy and hearty herd of antelopes and elephant, this park offers a spectacular view of wildlife. Other prominent animals include hippos, crocodiles, and lions. This park also houses more than 400 species of bird. That said, the defining aspect of the park lies in the wild leopards. Right from the time you enter this spot, you’d be amazed at the multitude of wild leopards roaming around. If you’re planning for a spectacular bird-watching experience, we would suggest you to visit the park during the rainy reason. For game viewing, however, the dry months’ work best.



Serengeti National Park- Tanzania



Located in northern Tanzania, Serengeti shares its border with the famous Maasai Mara park of Kenya. With sprawling grasslands dotted with beautiful acacia trees- this spot is indeed a perfect destination for safari enthusiasts. As you stroll along, you will also find herds of antelope and zebra grazing along the grasslands. Since these herbivores attract their predatory counterparts, Serengeti is also one of the best destinations to witness lions and cheetahs in full action. Since this park is larger than Maasai Mara, it will also feel relatively less crowded.



Etosha National Park -Namibia



Located in the northern corners of Namibia, the Etosha National park houses a diverse range of various habitats. In fact, such is the diversity that you can always witness a beautiful view from above. This park is self-driven, and it is usually arid throughout the season. Owing to this reason, the animals too tend t adapt themselves according to the environment. The main highlight of this park is the endangered black rhino. So, if you do plan to visit this spot, don’t miss out on these species.

Bottom Line

Well, now that you know everything about the top camping spots in Africa, simply get your sleeping bags ready for a safari experience like none other. Since most of these spots are open throughout the year, you can always pick your favorite and head to them for an adventure like none other.

