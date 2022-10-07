Rensource, Africa’s fastest-growing solar power developer for the commercial and industrial sectors, today announced the start of construction of a 5 MW solar solution for Baze University’s Abuja campus. The first phase of the project will come online by Q1 of 2023, and the full installation will generate over 2,000 MWh of clean energy a year. This clean energy generation will help the University avoid 3000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions over the project’s lifetime.



Baze University is a distinctive quality-based educational institution delivering British education standards to Nigerian students by having experienced international staff, superb teaching equipment, overseas external examiners, and first-rate buildings. Founded in 2011, the Baze campus is 6km from Abuja Central Area and houses six academic departments and 4,000 students. In addition to the six academic departments, the new solar installation will power the recently commissioned Baze University Teaching Hospital, a 200-bed state-of-the-art hospital for training future doctors and nurses that will provide critically needed health services to Nigerians.



Rensource designed and funded the project, and is partnering with leading African EPC contractors for construction. Rensource’s solar solution will deliver reliable clean energy to Baze University while reducing the University’s electricity costs by nearly 20% and helping the University reach its sustainability goals.

Mr. David Ogbonna, The Deputy Vice Chancellor of Baze University, commented, “Rensource was the clear choice for us when we were looking for a partner to develop this significant solar installation on our campus. Baze University identified Rensource as having the engineering and technical ability to deliver this project, and we look forward to being partners with them for years to come.”



Prince Ojeabulu, CEO of Rensource, commented, “We are proud of this massive 5 MW project demonstrating Rensource’s ability to design, fund, and execute solar projects for C&I clients. Baze University and its students, including at the new world-class teaching hospital, demand reliability to power everyday learning in classrooms, and Rensource’s solar installation will provide that. We look forward to designing and funding similar projects for C&I clients that play crucial roles in Africa’s modern economy and society, like Baze University.”