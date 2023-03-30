Premiere of Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2023

Welcome to FMAS:23, the Finance Magnates Summit!

Get ready to experience premium networking opportunities of the Finance Magnates Summit in a new location – South Africa! With a proven history of over a decade of successful events in London, FMAS:23 is set to bring together the best and brightest in the industry. Join business leaders and decision makers from the online trading, fintech, payments, and crypto industries for an unforgettable gathering. Network with like-minded professionals, gain valuable insights, and create meaningful business connections. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to be part of a high-end, in-demand event in South Africa!

Join us Sandton Convetion Center, South Africa-  8-10 May 2023

