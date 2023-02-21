We’re always exploring ways to improve our members’ experience on Netflix. We know members have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment — and we’re more committed than ever to delivering an experience that doesn’t just meet, but exceeds their expectations.

Today, we’re updating the pricing of our plans to Mobile $2.99, Basic $3.99, Standard $7.99 and Premium $9.99 in select Sub-Saharan countries [where Netflix is charged in USD] to deliver all your favorite TV shows and movies at an even better value! The price update will also apply to Kenya where Mobile will be Ksh200, Basic Ksh300, Standard Ksh700, and Premium Ksh1 100. Our goal is simple: to offer a wide variety of quality shows and films, curated for you. So whatever your mood or tastes, you can find something that’s right to watch.

EMEA Mobile Basic Standard Premium Auto- upgrade? Old New Old New Old New Old New Kenya (Ksh) 300 200 700 300 1,100 700 1,450 1,100 Yes Sub Saharan Africa (USD) 3.99 2.99 7.99 3.99 9.99 7.99 11.99 9.99 Yes

New members who sign up will see the new price for the plans immediately starting [date]. The update will roll out to existing members over the coming weeks from their next billing cycle. Existing members will be notified by email, [as well as within the Netflix app 30 days before the new prices are applied to them (this is only for auto-upgrades)]. The exact timing will depend on the specific member’s billing cycle.

Netflix has been investing heavily in great new shows and films over the last few years – and we have a great upcoming TV and film slate in the coming months including Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Young, Famous & African season 2, Luther: The Fallen Sun, Murder Mystery 2, Extraction 2 as well as recently launched titles like Glass Onion: Knives Out, Wednesday, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Wednesday, Emily in Paris, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Witcher, Disconnect: The Wedding Planner, A Sunday Affair, Kings of Joburg and more.