Annual update to the International SOS Risk Map released, highlighting the security and medical risk level present in countries across the globe

Now, for the first time, the risk map has a mental health risk layer

Today, the world’s leading security and health risk services company, International SOS is releasing its annual interactive Risk Map 2023, designed to help organisations and their mobile workers better understand the risk level of each country around the world. With the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the security conflict in Ukraine, the risk map provides invaluable information to enable organisations to recognise and understand the specific ways these risks may impact their employees. As global risks continue to evolve around the world, using data-driven tools like the Risk Map can help organisations maintain their Duty of Care responsibilities in these often-uncertain times.

The map provides a layer illustrating mental health illness globally using external data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Global Burden of Disease. It shows the estimated percentage of a location’s population suffering from mental health disorders[1]. This allows organisations, particularly large multinationals, to understand which locations may be particularly vulnerable to mental health issues. This data reveals the extent of the mental health epidemic that employees are facing and that employers must mitigate. Estimates are that around 14% (1-in-7) of people across the world, including Africa, are currently experiencing one or more mental or substance use disorders.

Dr Irene Lai, Medical Director at International SOS comments, “With travel and health risks on the rise in many regions, it is important for organisations to also focus on mitigating the ongoing impact of mental health issues. Although other acute medical issues which may have a

significant impact regularly arise, mental health problems remain in the background and cannot be overlooked. Organisations must handle multiple physical and mental health issues to effectively maintain their Duty of Care responsibilities.

“Organisations could look to use all the tools they have at their disposal to make this challenge more manageable. For instance, the detail provided by the Risk Map can help decision- makers better protect their staff, gauging which locations are challenged with access to medical care, or are particularly vulnerable to mental health issues.”

In terms of medical risk, while South Africa remains ‘Low’, much of Africa remains on ‘High’ risk with a number of countries measuring ‘Very High’.

The medical risk for Mali has increased to ‘Very High’ as the security environment is complex. This has led a challenging humanitarian situation and is resulting in the weakening of healthcare systems against increased demand.

In contrast, Ghana’s medical risk has decreased from ‘High’ to ‘Medium’. The private healthcare network has shown favourable developments over the last few years providing better access to a wider range of specialist and diagnostic services, with Accra now being used as a destination for medical tourism from surrounding West African countries.

The Risk Map also provides a better understanding of the wider security situation in countries which mobile workers may be travelling through or working in. Which in turn, helps inform organisations to be able to create tailored solutions to mitigate the specific risks that their workforces may encounter.

Security: Crisis in Ukraine Brings Variation to the European Security Situation

The major security crisis from the past year has undoubtedly been the conflict in Ukraine. This has been reflected in the security focused map, as parts of Ukraine are now marked as having an ‘Extreme’ level of security risk.

Sally Llewellyn, Security Director at International SOS comments, “The security crisis in Ukraine has clearly been significant, impacting both the country and bordering regions in a number of ways. At International SOS, we have worked with a variety of organisations through this challenging period, often directly supporting them with all their security, health, and travel needs. For instance, we have organised evacuations for large multinationals, helping some of their workforce leave Ukraine where necessary. We also support organisations who have remained in Ukraine, providing on-the-ground assistance and timely information on the risks which may impact them. This is particularly important for NGOs, for the media, and for professional services companies, where many Ukrainian employees now want to return home to visit loved ones.”

Despite the wide-reaching impact of the Ukraine conflict and the rise in social unrest associated with cost-of-living increases, the underlying security risk environment across Europe has not changed.

Outside of Ukraine the most notable risk rating increases have been in the Sahel where extreme security risk zones have expanded due to the rising risk of militancy – a trend also notable in Mozambique and other parts of Africa.

Ethiopia’s security risk has also increased from ‘Medium’ to ‘High’ due to increased insecurity from frequent rebel attacks, persistent protests and intercommunal violence.

Employees are more attuned to risks, and many are now more anxious about travel than pre-pandemic. Organisations must account for risk rating changes and trends in their planning. Managers should ensure employees have access to reliable information about the risks they may face, support with effective mitigation measures, and provide clear communication plans for employees before and during higher risk travel.

