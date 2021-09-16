Increased Air Pollution Poses Health Risks

Air pollution in the Highveld is a pressing issue. The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries recently launched an investigation into the elevated levels of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide in Mpumalanga and Gauteng. In addition, environmental group groundWork is currently suing the Government, arguing that the poor ambient air quality in the Highveld is a violation of the Constitution of South Africa.
Furthermore, sulphur dioxide levels were recently measured at four times the annual average in Gauteng, just one of numerous air pollution warnings for the area in recent months. During the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, a number of buildings were burnt down, including a chemical storage warehouse, resulting in a spike in noxious substances in the air, which are said to be carcinogenic.
Adding Spring pollen to this air pollution also means misery for those who suffer from hay fever and other respiratory ailments.
According to Malcolm Rosewall, National Sales Manager for Solenco South Africa, this contaminated air affects not only hay fever sufferers, asthmatics and infants, but everyone exposed to the pollution in these areas.
“With indoor air quality often worse than outdoor air quality, the extreme level of air pollution in our country is putting the health of not only sensitive individuals at higher risk, but also the general population at greater danger of respiratory illnesses as they have continuous exposure throughout the day, whether outside, at home, or in the office,” said Rosewall.
A quality air purifier, according to Rosewall, can go a long way in protecting vulnerable people indoors. He explained that an air purifier works by filtering contaminants from the air and thus improving the quality of the air you breathe. “Solenco air purifiers, for example, use a multi filtration system including prefilter, Medical Grade H13 HEPA filters, Activated Carbon filters & UVC Light combined with a Photocatalyst,” he says.
HEPA stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air and it works by forcing air through a fine mesh that traps contaminants such as allergens, pollen, dust mites, mould spores, pet hair or dander and dust. A quality HEPA filter will remove particles as small as 0.3 microns – too small to see with the naked eye.
Rosewall recommends that when looking to invest in an air purifier, consumers should consider whether it has an H13 HEPA filter which can remove particles as small as 0.1 microns, smaller than most bacteria and viruses and is above the standard HEPA filters in most products. One should also check if the product carries the Allergy Foundations Seal of Approval, where the products have been scientifically tested to prove their efficacy. Checking the Airflow rate will help to determine the time it takes to clean a specific area eg For a 20 – 25 m2 room, the air should pass through the air purifier at least 4 times per hour (or once every 15 mins.)
“Air pollution is a big problem and it is getting worse,” said Rosewall. “People need to take active steps to protect their health as far as possible. At the moment, the only way to do so is to use products that can remove the harmful pollutants from the air they breathe.”
