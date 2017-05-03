Every year, hordes of beach lovers and adventurers escape the humdrum of city life and flock to the enigmatic resort villages of Mozambique to unwind and recharge under the tranquillity of the sea. The year-round sunshine and warm weather provide a suitable setting for sunbathing and a variety of activities such as scuba diving, sailing, snorkeling, and fishing.

With a fascinating mix of vibrant cultures characterised by centuries of Portuguese and Arab influence, Mozambique’s coastal resorts offer a perfect retreat whether you’re seeking adventure or an idyllic, serene getaway.