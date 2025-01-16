President Ramkalawan shares Seychelles’ perspective on Harnessing Blue Economy & Marine Conservation for Sustainable Energy Transition

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan is currently leading the Seychelles delegation at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025, one of the world’s premier platforms for advancing sustainability and global climate action.

At the summit, alongside other Heads of state and government, President Ramkalawan delivered a keynote statement during a high-level dialogue on the theme “Harnessing Blue Economy&Marine Conservation for Sustainable Energy Transition.”

The dialogue brought together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the pivotal role of the blue economy and marine ecosystems in driving sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

In his address, President Ramkalawan emphasized Seychelles’ unwavering commitment to advancing marine conservation, promoting the sustainable use of ocean resources, and integrating these efforts into a just and equitable energy transition. He highlighted Seychelles’ achievements in marine protected areas, innovative blue finance mechanisms such as the world’s first sovereign Blue Bonds, and initiatives aimed at reducing the country’s reliance on fossil fuels through renewable energy adoption.

“Small Island Developing States like Seychelles are on the frontline of climate change, yet we are also pioneering solutions that demonstrate the immense potential of the blue economy to contribute to a sustainable and resilient future. By harnessing the power of our oceans responsibly, we can accelerate the global shift to renewable energy while safeguarding marine biodiversity for generations to come,” stated President Ramkalawan.

The President also called for enhanced international cooperation, capacity-building, and investment to empower nations to sustainably leverage their marine resources in addressing global energy challenges.

“Our aspirations for a sustainable and inclusive Blue Economy are not just for ourselves, they are for the generations to come and for a healthier planet. Together, let us work to turn these aspirations into reality. Seychelles stands ready to continue leading by example, proving that small nations can inspire global change. With unity, innovation, and determination, I believe that our shared vision for a brighter future will be achieved.”

President Ramkalawan’s participation underscores Seychelles’ leadership in advocating for innovative and actionable solutions to global environmental challenges. His engagements at ADSW 2025 reaffirm Seychelles’ commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 14 (Life Below Water).

