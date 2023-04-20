Africa.com and Standard Bank Release the 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs

The third annual Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs, sponsored by Standard Bank Group, was revealed on April 19, 2023 during a virtual event. No other list of African business women running big businesses is grounded in this type of quantifiable research. The list is unique in that it is based on data-driven research, with data provided by Bloomberg.
“This year’s list of 93 women represents 17 countries who have qualified based on either large scale revenue or large scale market capitalization. The list includes 40 women from South Africa, 12 from Nigeria, and 6 from Egypt, Ghana and Kenya respectively.”Teresa Clarke, Chair of Africa.com
Africa.com analyzed 2,020 companies listed on the 24 African stock exchanges. Of the 2,020 companies, Africa.com screened for those companies with revenue of $100 million or more, or a market cap of $150 million USD or more, which yielded a list of 787 companies.
The public websites of all 787 companies were examined to identify female C-suite executives. The team then researched each woman to determine those who have a title of chief executive officer or managing director or president AND conducted a review to confirm that these executives have bottom line, profit and loss responsibility for the companies. This resulted in 40 women CEOs on group 1.
The methodology for group 2 is identical to the methodology for Group 1, except that the entities evaluated were the divisions of the 787 companies, such that the divisions themselves have standalone revenue of $100 million USD or more. The women running these divisions must have a title that clearly demonstrates that they are the chief executive with profit and loss responsibility for the division. This analysis yielded 28 women division heads.
Group 3 started with an analysis of global corporations with revenue over $10 billion USD who have operations in one or more countries on the African continent. The regional heads of these companies were analyzed to identify women executives for an Africa region or an African country, with profit and loss responsibility for the country or region. This analysis yielded 25 women. Women in this group are ranked by prioritizing those who run the Africa region ahead of those who run a single African country.
The three groups make up the final Definitive List of 93 women.
GROUP I
1 Natascha Viljoen, CEO, Anglo American Plc
2 Nompumelelo Zikalala, CEO, Kumba Iron Ore Ltd
3 Mpumi Madisa, CEO, Bidvest Group
4 Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO, Clicks Group Ltd
5 Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO, Exxaro Resources
6 Albertinah Kekana, CEO, Royal Bafokeng Holdings
7 Miriam Chidiebele Olusanya, Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Holding Company
8 Jane Karuku, Group Managing Director & CEO, East African Breweries
9 Ntombi Felicia Msiza, CEO, Raubex Group Ltd
10 Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director & CEO, Fidelity Bank
11 Zanele Matlala, CEO, Merafe Resources
12 Ramasela Ganda, Group CEO, Zeda Ltd
13 Ruth Zaipuna, CEO, NMB Bank Plc,
14 Nasim Devji, Group CEO & Managing Director, Diamond Trust
15 Dr Hend El Sherbini, Group CEO, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings
16 Mukwandi Chibesakunda, CEO, Zanaco
17 Faith Mukutu, CEO, Zambeef Products Plc
18 Catherine Lesetedi, Group CEO, Botswana Insurance Holdings Ltd
19 Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director, Rainoil
20 Owen Omogiafo, President and Group CEO, Transcorp Plc
21 Anne Juuko, CEO, Stanbic Bank Uganda
22 Mercia Geises, CEO, SBN Holdings Ltd
23 Lamia Tazi, CEO, SOTHEMA
24 Diane Karusisi, CEO, BK Group Plc
25 Mansa Nettey, CEO, Standard Chartered Ghana
26 Dr Helene Weesie, Managing Director, Guinness Ghana Breweries
27 Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane, Managing Director, ABSA Bank Botswana
28 Mapula Bodibe, CEO, MTN Rwandacell Plc
29 Jackie van Niekerk, CEO, ATTACQ Ltd
30 Dr Leila Fourie, Group CEO, JSE Ltd
31 Val Nichas, CEO, SPUR Corp Ltd
32 Valentine Dzvova, CEO, African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited
33 Njilan Senghore, Managing Director, Trust Bank Ltd
34 Oyeyimike Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria Plc
35 Tomi Somefun, Managing Director & CEO, Unity Bank Plc
36 Mama Tajmouati, President, SNEP
37 Amelia Beattie, CEO, Liberty Two Degrees
38 Magda Wierzycka, Founder & Executive Chairman, SYGNIA Ltd
39 Bronwyn Knight, CEO, Grit Real Estate
40 Faith Mabu Nteta, Managing Director, Sechaba Breweries Holdings Ltd
GROUP II
41 Aline Cote, Industrial Lead, Zinc and Lead, Glencore Plc
42 Kerrin Land, Managing Director, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Ltd
43 Prabashini Moodley, Managing Director, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Ltd
44 Kanyisa Mkhize, CEO, Sanlam Corporate, Sanlam Ltd
45 Mariam Cassim, CEO, Financial and Digital Services, Vodacom Group
46 Kerry Cassel, CEO, Mobility Solutions, Motus Holdings Ltd
47 Zyda Rylands, CEO, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Holdings
48 Fhulu Badugela, CEO, MultiChoice Africa Holdings, MultiChoice Group
49 Yolisa Phahle, CEO, General Entertainment and Connected Video, MultiChoice Group
50 Nevin Wefky, CEO, Corporate Credit and Investment, Commercial International Bank
51 Nagham Kandil, Head of Retail Banking Division, Qatar National Bank
52 Maha El Refaai, Head of Corporate & SMEs Direct Banking Division, Qatar National Bank
53 Richelle Crots, Regional CEO, SA Commercial, Aspen Pharmacare
54 Kate Rycroft, Managing Director, Venture Business, Distell Group Holdings
55 Sally-Anne Jackson, Managing Director, Miladys, Mr Price Group
56 Rosemary Oduor, General Manager, Commercial Services & Sales, Kenya Power
57 Elize Groesbeek, Managing Director, Arxo Logistics, Tharisa Plc
58 Jacquelyne Waithaka, Director Corporate & Institutional Banking Division, Co-Operative Bank
59 Hélène Echevin, CEO, C-Care, CIEL Ltd
60 Yasmine Galal, Head of Consumer & Business Banking, Egyptian Gulf Bank
61 Dina Samaha, Group Head of Corporate Banking, Société Arabe Internationale de Banque
62 Anet Ahern, CEO PSG Asset Management, PSG Konsult Ltd
63 Jacqui Carr, CEO, Equipment, Fleet Management, and Leasing Business, ENX Group Ltd
64 Ann Leepile, CEO, Alexander Forbes Investments, Alexander Forbes
65 Pearl Nkrumah, Executive Director, Retail and Digital Banking, Access Bank Ghana
66 Nanees Adel, Managing Director, Cairo Specialized Hospital, Cleopatra Hospitals Group
67 Boitumelo Masoko, General Manager Consumer Sales, Botswana Telecom
68 Annastacia Kimtai, Managing Director, KCB Bank Kenya Ltd
GROUP III
69 Teju Ajani, Managing Director, Nigeria, Apple Inc.
70 Juliet Ehimuan, Director West Africa, Google (Alphabet Inc.)
71 Mariam Kane-Garcia, Managing Director & CEO Total South Africa, TotalEnergies
72 Taelo Mojapelo, CEO, BP South Africa, BP
73 Lillian Barnard, CEO, South Africa, Microsoft Corporation
74 Nicole Roos, Managing Director, Eastern and Southern Africa Region, Nestlé
75 Yvonne Ike, Managing Director, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America Corporation
76 Brenda Mbathi, President, East Africa, General Electric Company
77 Ireti Samuel-Ogbu, CEO & Country Officer for Nigeria & Ghana, Citibank/Citigroup Inc
78 Aminata Kane Ndiaye, VP, Mobile Financial Services, Orange Middle East and Africa, Orange Group
79 Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO, Ghana, Vodafone Group
80 Luisa Ortega, President, Africa, The Coca-Cola Company
81 Cathy (Prim) Smith, Managing Director, Africa, SAP
82 Paola Pocci, President, Africa, Asia and Australasia Region, Imperial Brands
83 Aida Diarra, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, VISA Inc
84 Edith Jiya, Group Chief Executive Officer, Old Mutual Malawi Ltd, Old Mutual Ltd
85 Nolitha Fakude, Group Director, South Africa, Anglo American Plc
86 Yolanda Cuba, Vice President, Southern and East Africa Region, MTN Group Ltd
87 Mitwa Ng’ambi, CEO, Cameroon, MTN Group Ltd
88 Vivien McMenamin, CEO, South Africa, Mondi Plc
89 Mizinga Melu, CEO and Managing Director, Zambia, Absa Group Ltd
90 Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director, Ghana, Absa Group Ltd
91 Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, CEO, South Africa, Naspers Ltd
92 Amie Sow, Regional CEO, Central Africa, United Bank Africa
93 Abiola Bawuah, CEO, UBA Africa, United Bank Africa
