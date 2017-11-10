54 Cool Things to See in Africa

Having played a key role in the development of the African slave trade, and as the birthplace of voodoo arts, Benin offers a small but important part of the complex and rich history of the continent. The Ouidah Museum of History in Ouidah contains a wealth of objects and illustrations of historic and cultural significance, which, together, gives the visitor an intimate understanding of the region’s past. The museum is located within the compound of the Portuguese Fort in Ouidah. In its earliest days, the Portuguese conducted trade for slaves within the walls of the compound, and throughout its history until it was taken by the Kingdom of Dahomey, it served as the site of the diplomatic presence of Portugal in the area. After the fort became property of Dahomey in 1961, the Dahomean Government began restoration, and in 1967, the fort became the Ouidah Museum of History.