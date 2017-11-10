54 Cool Things to See in Africa

#1
Algeria is the largest African country and the tenth-largest country in the world. The country has a diverse landscape and lots to offer in terms of sceneries. One of the main attractions in Algeria is the Saharan region with its never-ending sand and mysterious and lively cities within. Algiers, the capital city of the country, was founded by the Ottomans and is rife with beautiful historical architecture. The ancient Casbah is a winding urban maze with streets flowing through the old town like streams. Still in Algiers, there’s the Dar Hassan Pacha, which was once the city’s oldest mansion.
#2
Even though the country has been in news headlines for the wrong reasons, it is important to note that it is one of the countries in Africa with some of the most spectacular nature sites. The country boasts of an expansive coastline of Atlantic Ocean beauty and a beautiful blend of grasslands, savannas, tropical forests, among others. Angola is among the fastest-growing economies in the world and so is Luanda, its capital city. Lying on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, the city’s beautiful scenery of the ocean is disrupted by busy ships and highrise buildings, giving it an attractive city skyline.
#3
Having played a key role in the development of the African slave trade, and as the birthplace of voodoo arts, Benin offers a small but important part of the complex and rich history of the continent. The Ouidah Museum of History in Ouidah contains a wealth of objects and illustrations of historic and cultural significance, which, together, gives the visitor an intimate understanding of the region’s past. The museum is located within the compound of the Portuguese Fort in Ouidah. In its earliest days, the Portuguese conducted trade for slaves within the walls of the compound, and throughout its history until it was taken by the Kingdom of Dahomey, it served as the site of the diplomatic presence of Portugal in the area. After the fort became property of Dahomey in 1961, the Dahomean Government began restoration, and in 1967, the fort became the Ouidah Museum of History.
#4
Even though it is landlocked, Botswana is home to some uniquely beautiful landscapes. The Okavango Delta, a vast inland river delta in the North, is arguably one of the most beautiful places in Africa. The Okavango Delta is the world’s largest inland delta and is an oasis of islands, wildlife, and lush green vegetation located in the middle of the Kalahari Desert. In 2014, the Okavango Delta became the 1000th site to be officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
#5
One of the main attractions and must sees in Burkina Faso is Sindou Peaks with its natural landscapes and abundant wildlife. The Sindou Peaks are one of Burkina’s most unforgettable sights. Millions of years ago, these brown, sandy cones were underwater and they’ve been shaped by the elements ever since. On the border with Ghana is Tiebele Village, home of the Kassena people of Africa, one of the oldest ethnic groups of the country, and, as such, there are a great number of traditional mud huts and architecture, all of which are beautifully decorated. The houses here are built entirely from straw and mud, but they are decorated with character and pride, making them a great scene to witness.
#6
Burundi may be one of the smallest countries in mainland Africa, but it packs a lot of stunning nature into such a small space. Rusizi River National Park is just one of the tourist attractions in Burundi, located just outside of Bujumbura, the fascinating Rusizi River National Park. The plains surrounding the river are flooded periodically, bringing hundreds of animals to the area for its vital life source. Hippos are just one of the many animals to frequent the area and are one of the most sought after by tourists. The park, with its clear skies, is a true bird-watchers paradise. The migratory birds that visit the park include rare and beautiful species from both Asia and Europe, such as sandpipers and plovers.
#7
Cameroon, on the Gulf of Guinea, is a Central African country of varied terrain and wildlife. Its inland capital, Yaoundé, and its biggest city, seaport Douala, are transit points to ecotourism sites. Mandara Mountains is a volcanic range extending about 120 miles along the northern part of the Nigeria-Cameroon border from Benue River to the south to Mora in the north. The mountains rise to more than 3,500 feet above sea level. During the colonial period, they provided the border between the British and French Cameroons. Today, the mountains are very popular to hikers.
#8
Cape Verde is a nation on a volcanic archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa. It is a popular holiday destination and known for its Creole Portuguese-African culture, traditional morna music, and numerous beaches. One of the coolest attractions in the archipelago is Cidade Velha, an old town in the southern part of the island of Santiago. Cidade Velha is the old capital and the oldest settlement in Cape Verde. The town was the first European colonial settlement in the tropics. Some of the meticulously planned original designs of the site are still intact, including a royal fortress, two towering churches, and a 16th-century town square. Today, Cidade Velha is an Atlantic shipping stop and center for Creole culture. The city became a UNESCO World Heritage Site 2009.
#9
Even though the country has been in news headlines for the wrong reasons, it has another side that has been less highlighted – the beautiful flora and fauna within its borders. In the midst of the ravaging armed conflict which tore the country apart, elephants, gorillas, leopards, and chimpanzees found safety in an extraordinary place – Dzanga Sangha, a true natural sanctuary for the emblematic species of the Congo Basin. Hidden in the middle of the tropical forest, this World Heritage Site endured and prevailed. Activities that can be done in the rainforest include gorilla tracking, Agile Mangabey tracking, observing forest elephants, saline tours, and pirogue rides, as well as many others.