3 African Central Bank Governors Ranked among the Top 20 Central Bankers Worldwide

Top 10 News / November 6, 2022 / By

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of 101 key countries and territories, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States. In the 2022 report, only three central bankers in Africa made the top 20 global list: Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank; Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, Governor of the Bank of Mauritius; Abdellatif Jouahri, Governor of the Central Bank of Morocco. Nigeria’s central bank governor missed out from the list of top 15 central bankers in Africa and was given a “C-” grade by the magazine, which ranks him lower than African peers from such countries as Kenya (B), Rwanda (B+), Ghana (B-), Tanzania (B-) and Zambia (C+). Grades in the ranking are based on a scale of “A” to “F” for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, and interest rate management.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here