Trees for the Future Passes 260-Million Mark Ahead of Earth Day
Regenerative agriculture nonprofit Trees for the Future (TREES) is celebrating 263 million trees planted and more than 300 thousand people impacted.
The trees are planted by farmers – on their own land – in agroforestry systems called Forest Gardens. Local TREES staff train farmers across sub-Saharan Africa, addressing the root cause of land degradation and climate change – unsustainable land use. As farmers restore their land, they see a 700% average increase in access to nutrition and report significant increases in income security.
Each Forest Garden is home to 2,500 – 4,000 trees and dozens of food and resource crops.
“It’s more than planting trees,” says Fatoumata Diédhiou, Regional Program Coordinator in Fatick, Senegal. “We’re seeing transformational change for the farmer, their family, their community, and the environment as a whole.”
The 32-year-old organization will celebrate Earth Day on Friday, April 22nd and says the interest in tree planting regularly spikes in the month of April.
“It’s energizing to see so many people come together for our planet and our future this time of year,” says Director of Development Brian MacNair. “In addition to our commitment to restoring landscapes and livelihoods, we take seriously our role as stewards of our donors’ investments in our organization.”
Donor Impact to Date:
- 263 million trees planted
- 300,000+ people impacted
- 60,000+ acres restored
TREES currently works in nine countries and collaborates with dozens of like-minded organizations. Learn more about their work, impact, and financials at trees.org. Donations can be made at donate.trees.org, or find other ways to get involved here.