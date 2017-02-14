Are you looking to do something that will put a smile on your loved one’s face?
Kenya is a beautiful and vibrant country where you can share fun and spontaneous activities with the ones you love. Here is our collection of the 10 activities that will say “I love you”, in this East African country.
Take your partner to Manda Island
The perfect romantic getaway awaits at Manda Island, home to endless beaches of soft sand and glistening turquoise waters. There’s a variety of activities to do there, including sailing, surfing, snorkeling, fishing, and game viewing. There are also many luxury resorts on the island where you can unwind in the company of your loved one.
Tour the Amboseli National Park
One of the most popular game reserves in Kenya, the Amboseli National Park is renowned for its large herds of elephants that graze and browse freely in the park. Other species include wildebeest, lion, zebra, buffalo, and giraffe. Apart from excellent game viewing, the Amboseli offers the best, Instagram-worthy views, views of the legendary Mount Kilimanjaro, which rises across the border in Tanzania. The best time to view Africa’s highest peak is at dawn and sunset when the clouds clear.
Get him/her a unique gift like Kazuri beads
Handmade products always carry a sentimental value, making a unique gift to give to your partner. Kazuri African ceramic beads and jewelry make for a creative and beautiful present to show someone that you love them. The lovely and colourful beads are handmade by more than 350 women employed by Kazuri, a Nairobi-based company.
Have dinner in a cave
Ali Barbour’s Cave Restaurant offers a mysterious and romantic setting, in a natural coral cave thought to be almost 180,000 years old. Enjoy the luxury of fine dining under the stars while sitting 10 metres under ground.
Visit Maasai Mara
Maasai Mara is one of Africa’s largest wild reserves. The game reserve is known for its abundance of wildlife, including the Big 5 – lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo and rhino – and other animals such as zebra, giraffe, hyena, eland and gazelle.
Have a picnic at Langata Botanical Gardens
If you’re looking to do something simple but romantic, you won’t go wrong with a picnic or a stroll at Langata Botanical Gardens. The garden offers a refreshing and relaxed atmosphere where you can unwind and spend some quality time with your significant other. There’s a restaurant in the venue, where you can enjoy a romantic meal for two.
Visit Medina Palms
Wow your partner with a stay at Medina Palms, one of Kenya’s much-visited luxury resorts. Set on a white-sand beach in Watamu, the resort offers the perfect setting for couples looking for an intimate time away from the hassle and bustle of the city. Sit back and enjoy striking views of the Indian Ocean, take a refreshing swim, and enjoy fine dining and wine.
Go hiking
Hiking may be what you need to reignite the spark in your relationship. The activity offers a chance to connect with your special person as you take in the superb views of your surroundings and bask in the serene atmosphere. Luckily for you, there’s an abundance of hiking trails in Kenya for you to explore. You can take long walks on the slopes of Mount Kenya, Menengai Crater, Karura Forest in Nairobi, and other trails.
Go on a cheese tour
Take a trip to the award-winning Brown’s Cheese Factory, just 30 minutes from Nairobi. The farm offers a variety of activities including cheese tasting and a tour of the factory to learn how cheese is made. The tasting is accompanied with a three-course lunch complete with homemade bread, jams, chutneys and salad – all grown using organic farming methods.
Go camping
If both of you are up for an adventure, go on a camping escapade at one of Kenya’s beautiful camping sites. Spots like Paradise Lost in Kiambu, Ngare Ndare Forest, Camp Carnelley’s on the shores of Lake Naivasha, and numerous others offer great views and a host of exciting activities like bungee jumping, canoeing, and swimming.