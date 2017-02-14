Go hiking

Hiking may be what you need to reignite the spark in your relationship. The activity offers a chance to connect with your special person as you take in the superb views of your surroundings and bask in the serene atmosphere. Luckily for you, there’s an abundance of hiking trails in Kenya for you to explore. You can take long walks on the slopes of Mount Kenya, Menengai Crater, Karura Forest in Nairobi, and other trails.