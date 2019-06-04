Sonangol And United Sign Agreement For Construction Of The Cabinda Refinery

Sonangol and United Shine signed the partners’ agreement today, June 4th, in Luanda during the opening of the Africa Oil & Gas Conference, at the Talatona Convention Center, for the construction of a crude oil refinery of high-conversion in the Province of Cabinda.

It should be recalled that the choice of United Shine is a result of a tender launched by Sonangol in 2017 for the construction of a refinery in Cabinda province that should have a processing capacity of sixty thousand barrels of oil per day to produce derivatives such as diesel, gasoline, fuel and oil and Jet A1.

Note that the construction of the Cabinda refinery is part of Sonangol’s priorities and it is within the national development plan under the government’s strategy of cost reduction with the imports of derivatives.

Sonangol E.P, Communication and Image Directorate, in Luanda, on 4th June 2019.