10 African Weddings, 10 Countries

The Moroccan wedding is a festive event that is celebrated in several stages. For many Moroccan couples, marrying according to tradition is essential to respect religion, parents, and the local culture. That is why, the most important moment in a Moroccan marriage is the meeting of the families of the bride and groom. But, before getting married and arriving at the wedding ceremony, it is necessary to know that there are several things to celebrate, and that can last from two to six days, according to the families.

In Morocco, the first phase of the Moroccan marriage begins with the betrothal, also called the “Khetba.” It is the father and mother of the future husband who must come and ask the hand of the young woman to the in-laws. It is only once the agreement is total between the two parties that can begin the preparation of the marriage ceremony.

According to the pure Moroccan tradition, there must be a day of “Henna.” For this ritual, the bride is dressed in green, and a “Nekacha” will tattoo her hands and feet. This tradition marks the prosperity and happiness in Morocco. Then, after dinner, the groom and his family often offer the wedding gifts with the presence of sugar to symbolize the happy life, milk to signify purity and caftans that the bride will wear during the evening.

During the wedding ceremony, the bride will be like a queen. She will parade throughout the evening with several dresses and traditional outfits. Later, with her diadem around her neck, the bride will enter the room, dressed in white, in “Ammarya,” to take a tour of the entire room, which is a sort of sublime cortege carried by her relatives. Then, dinner begins and, of course, the menu is composed of three dishes: A pastilla, a dish of meat (Tajine, Méchoui, Couscous), and a dessert.