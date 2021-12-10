Anglo American Zimele is pleased to announce the launch of its retail skills development programme aimed at unlocking employment opportunities within the sector for youth in our host communities.
It is expected that up to 400 youths in hour host communities with benefit from the programme, which is offered in partnership with Reach Summit (Pty) Ltd, through acquisition of skills that will enhance their employability in the retail sector.
“This initiative forms part of Anglo American Zimele’s efforts to actively pursue partnerships with key players in sectors that have the highest potential of creating employment opportunities for youth living within Anglo American’s host communities,” says Larisha Naidoo, Head of Anglo American Zimele.
The initial phase of the programme will be focused in two host communities – Rustenburg and Kathu – targeting 200 youths from each of these areas.
The skills programme is demand-led and would be focused accordingly to include jobs including check out controllers, sales assistants, credit controllers and storeroom attendants, and it will be offered in a blended approach of online learning and face-to-face.
The programme follows a similar training programme targeted at enhancing skills for the Tourism and Hospitality sector, through which about 270 youths from host communities around the Mogalakwena, Rustenburg, Far Eastern Limb, Sishen and Postmasburg operations have been placed in jobs.
These programmes are designed and implemented to develop relevant skills for the youth to enable them to secure employment opportunities in the sectors that are in high demand as well as to offer recruitment and job placement support into national and global brands.
The training is SAQA-recognised with programme participants gaining NQF Level 2 or 4, depending on the course they participate in. Only youths from the host and zone of influence are eligible to participate in the programmes.
“We are excited to be in this partnership to help youth in our country take advantage of employment opportunities presented by the retail sector, which is one of South Africa’s biggest, most affluent, and important sectors with fastest growing segments including textiles and clothes, hardware, general stores, household goods, pharmaceuticals, and food and drinks,” says Matt Lambert, Managing Director of Summit.
Anglo American encourages youths from our host communities to participate in these programmes when advertisements for participation are made. However, youth are urged to remain cautious of job scams that are sometimes distributed to the public purporting to be from Anglo American.