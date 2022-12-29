By Andrew Ewoku

This bright and cheerful volunteer is home behind the loudspeaker, sharing information with her peers

In a busy public space, a clear and confident voice over the loudspeaker brings calm and relief to internally displaced women worried for their future.

The gentle but firm voice belongs to Josephine Jacob Samira, procedure announcer for the Urban Safety Net Programme (USNP) in Juba in South Sudan.

Josephine, 47, is herself a participant of the programme and is able to leverage her “exceptional attention to detail” at the USNP distribution centre where she explains the various forms and processes to others wanting to benefit.

Josephine is also a group leader and a member of the Project Management Committee (PMC). It may come as a surprise to learn that Josephine used to fear community interaction and communication although she always wanted a way to bond with people. Her role has given her a new perspective on life.

“I now know that I have not been given the opportunity because of my disability, but rather because I have what it takes to help as a member of the PMC,” she says happily, seated in her wheelchair at the announcer’s table.

“I can’t say it is always easy working with a disability, sometimes I struggle with my movement, especially on days when it rains. But, I have been fortunate to have group mates and supervisors at ForAfrika and the WFP [World Food Programme] who support me because they know my value,” she continues.

“I’m an active member and chairperson for people living with disabilities, Kator East, Juba County. I am always interested in learning and developing my skills,” she says, adding that she will not let her disability, as a result of polio, stand in her way.

The Urban Safety Net Programme, run by ForAfrika and the World Food Programme, is set to benefit 75,000 individuals and 12,500 vulnerable households and Internally Displaced People’s (IDPs) in Juba County through cash transfers. The programme aims to address food insecurity in urban areas. More broadly, the USNP will equip people with the skills necessary to withstand livelihood shocks triggered by Human Induced Climate Change (HICC) and economic anomalies.

It has also given Josephine a purpose and new-found joy in life.

