Winds of Change are Sweeping across African Medical Tourism

The number of Africa’s own regional medical tourism destinations is also seen rising beyond South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia—which currently have the most advanced medical facilities on the continent—according to Research and Market’s Medical tourism 2022: Africa potential. Algeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Tanzania are newly-listed markets with the potential to help the continent save millions of dollars spent every year in the world’s key medical tourism markets, like India and the UK. “Outbound medical tourism costs African countries millions of dollars in exchange revenue so they seek to fight back,” according to the report. The report analyzes how different countries are improving healthcare as well as how medical tourism and insurance plans offered by both private and government institutions are changing and says that the pandemic has changed rules of engagement ‘forever’.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA