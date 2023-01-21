Webster University Ghana partnered with GUBA Diaspora Network to support the 2nd Diaspora Conversations Conference 2023 on Monday, 3rd January at the Ecobank Ghana Head Office. Webster Ghana was present with an information stand sharing materials for undergraduate and graduate student prospects and a representative gave in-person and online attendees an insight to the investment opportunities in Ghana in the Education Sector.

The Diaspora Conversations Conference with the theme,’A Journey Through Ghana’ provided the global African diasporan community with information and guidance needed to connect, transition, do business and invest in Ghana.

“Navigating living, studying or maintaining a business in Ghana’s unique terrain takes guidance and experience. It was important for Webster to partner with GUBA for The Diaspora Conversations Conference to highlight opportunities in education at Webster University Ghana with the diasporan community and to share the platform with government agencies, investors and entrepreneurs whose insights can contribute to a successful transition to Ghana,” shared Christa Sanders-Bobtoya, the Director of Webster University’s Ghana Campus who has been involved in the field of international education for the last two decades.

The Diaspora Conversations Conference featured panel discussions with representatives from the public and private Sectors in Ghana, information desks for one to one follow up conversations, and an open space for diasporans to network.

“The presence of Webster University Ghana highlighted the essence of international education in Ghana and opened doors for questions and further engagement for those considering studying at the undergraduate or graduate level as well as working in education in Ghana,” said Jennifer Djon Krofo, the Vice Chair of the GUBA Enterprise and Head of Diaspora Engagement & Partnerships for the GUBA Diaspora Network.

The Webster Ghana Campus student body represents over 31 nationalities and it is the only American university in the sub-region offering US accredited graduate and undergraduate degree programs with a mission of “providing high-quality education that transforms students for global citizenship and individual excellence.”

Webster University is an American university based in St. Louis, Missouri with a 107-year track record of academic excellence. Webster has been a respected leader in the field of international education since the late seventies with campuses spanning four continents and ten countries, and a host of metropolitan, online, military, and corporate locations in the United States.