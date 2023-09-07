The Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund (WMG/BFF SJF) is now in its second year of the SJF Repertoire Fund, an eight-year $10M ($1M for Sub-Saharan Africa) initiative that allows WMG employees in participating regions to get involved by nominating local organizations for grants of $5,000-$15,000 USD.

Like the Social Justice Fund, the Repertoire Fund advances racial equity in education, arts, culture, and criminal justice reform, and all organizations are led by – and focused on – historically marginalized populations.

On behalf of the WMG/ BFF SJF, Warner Music Africa has announced 2023 SJF Repertoire Fund grantee partners for Sub-Saharan Africa, which include organizations across Sub-Saharan Africa including South Africa, Nigeria, Mozambique, Namibia, Kenya and Malawi.

“In the second cycle of SJF Repertoire Fund in Sub-Saharan Africa, we continued to support some grantees from our initial round and also maintained our focus on scouting organizations not only reflective of the focus pillars but also across various countries to reflect the diversity of the continent,” says Temi Adeniji, Managing Director, Warner Music Africa / SVP, Sub-Saharan Africa Strategy and SVP, Special Projects at WMG and also a Vice President of the WMG/BFF SJF.

Among the South African grantees are the African Leadership Academy (Africa’s only pan-African high school with a mission of developing a powerful network of young leaders who will work together to address the continent’s greatest challenges and accelerate the continent’s growth trajectory), Tomorrow Trust (a non-profit providing assistance to orphaned and vulnerable children with a holistic approach including academics, life skills training, self-development and psycho-social support) and Apex Sports Foundation (an organization committed to fostering youth development, building strong communities, and creating a lasting impact through sports).

African Leadership Academy’s CEO Bilha Ndirangu remarks, “We are grateful and excited to work with Warner Music Africa a second year in a row to expand ALA’s work in the Creative Industries and in particular for our students and alumni. Thank you for enabling us to invest in the next generation of Africa’s creative leaders.”

The complete list of 2023 grantees is as follows:

African Leadership Academy (South Africa / Pan-African)

Feyth Foundation (South Africa)

Justice Desk Africa (South Africa)

Literary District / African Book Trust Initiative (South Africa)

Hanna Charity (South Africa)

The Tag Foundation (South Africa)

The Tomorrow Trust (South Africa)

Women In Music South Africa (South Africa)

Music Enlightenment Project (South Africa)

APEX Sports Foundation (South Africa / Mozambique)

AgroEknor FEEP (Farmers Education & Empowerment Program) (Nigeria)

Audio Girl (Nigeria)

Dada Foundation (Nigeria)

Femme Mag (Nigeria)

Music Business for Africa Women’s Fund (Nigeria / Pan-African)

Rele Arts Foundation (Nigeria / Pan-African)

STEM in Africa (Nigeria)

Ubunifu Arts Centre (Kenya)

Moving Windmills (Malawi)

AMAKA (Pan-Africa)

For more information about the Fund, please visit https://www.wmg.com/fund.