After only appearing as a featured artist this year, Versatile is set to drop new music on the 28th of October 2022.

Versatile (Nhlakanipho Ntanda) is an Afro Fusion/ Amapiano recording artist and producer from Soweto, South Africa. Growing up in Pimville, surrounded by a lot of different cultures is what has influenced his love for blending genres when making music.

Big Star is a soulful Amapiano song with crossover appeal that allows it to be enjoyed by people outside of the genre, in all corners of the world . It carries a very nostalgic feel found in Kwaito hits from the 90’s and early 2000’s while also borrowing elements from Jazz, which comes across in the lush chords of the song. The song was produced by Misomusic, an amazing musician with a strong Jazz and Neo Soul background.

This is a feel good song about achieving your goals despite people doubting you and celebrating with the ones that have carried you through tough times. The song was inspired by Versatile’s aspirations of becoming a global superstar from the dusty streets of Soweto. An aspiration which came to life when he got an opportunity to perform internationally alongside global stars such Mafikizolo, Fally Ipupa and Mayorkun at the Africa Honour Day Concert at Expo 2020 in Dubai (April 2022). This experience has increased his appetite for being on the world’s biggest stages and becoming South Africa’s most successful Afro Fusion/Amapiano export.

For more information: Social Media Links:

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/versatile_rsa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VersatileRSA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Versatile_RSA