Spokesperson: Fayelizabeth Foster, Head of Loyalty and Rewards at Standard Bank
Standard Bank’s UCount Rewards Programme gives its members who care about their communities an effortless way to help others. Members can donate the value of their Rewards Points to support students, schools, and a range of deserving charities when they redeem their Rewards Points on the UCount Rewards Online Redemption portal and or using their Rewards Card on other related platforms.
UCount Rewards members can choose to support the Tekkie Tax charities that help people and animals in need, contribute to the education of a South African student who is raising funds on crowdfunding platform Feenix™ or support a learner, school or the Adopt-a-School Foundation through the School-Days® platform.
Fayelizabeth Foster, Head of Loyalty and Rewards at Standard Bank, says that through the UCount Rewards Programme, members have a wonderful opportunity to support causes and charities that are close to their hearts without having to reach into their own pockets.
“UCount Rewards shares the values of its clients who often have a strong passion for helping others to fulfill their dreams through education or supporting charities that are addressing challenges in their communities,” she says. “To assist our members, we have made it possible for members to redeem their Rewards Points for Tekkie Tax charities with a few simple clicks on the UCount Rewards Online Redemption Portal or through the UCount Rewards Contact Centre or donate Rewards Points swiftly to Feenix.org or School Days.co.za by registering on these platforms.”
UCount Rewards members who wish to support welfare organisations that assist the homeless, animals and children, people with disabilities and learners with special needs, can do so through Tekkie Tax. There are many not-for-profit organisations to choose from, including children’s homes, animal societies, special care centres, crisis counselling centres and special educational needs schools.
For those who wish to support determined students who are financing their education with crowdfunding, they can donate their Rewards Points to the student by creating a profile on the Feenix.org website, select the student they want to fund on the site and fund the student directly with their Rewards Points. Moreover, members have the option of donating their Rewards Points to a pool fund, which allocates funds to students according to BBBEE socio-economic development criteria by selecting this option on their site profiles.
Members who are interested in furthering the quality of education in the country or want to pay a family member’s school fees, can register on the schooldays.co.za platform or download the School-Days® app. They can nominate up to four beneficiaries to receive their donation, including any registered school, a student, or the Adopt-a-School Foundation. The Adopt-a-School Foundation is a non-profit organisation that helps to create environments in disadvantaged schools that are conducive to learning and teaching.
“The Standard Bank UCount Rewards Programme allows its members to strengthen worthy organisations and causes that they value highly,” says Foster. “When they swipe their qualifying Standard Bank debit, credit and cheque cards they are earn Rewards Points that can be useful for themselves and help a fellow South African to overcome their challenges and realise their dreams.”