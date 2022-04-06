Agroforestry nonprofit Trees for the Future (TREES) unveiled their new look and logo on Friday in honor of Earth Month.
“We’re thrilled to introduce a brand identity that represents the strength, spirit, and longevity of the organization, our global staff and supporters, and the farmers we serve,” says Tim McLellan, TREES CEO.
TREES trains farmers in a regenerative agroforestry technique called the Forest Garden Approach. Since their founding in 1989, TREES has planted more than 250 million trees around the world, helping more than 300,000 people.
“A lot has changed in the last 33 years, and it was time for a look that reflected TREES today and into the future,” says Kendall Garifo, TREES Director of Marketing. “Our new logo captures the relationship between people and planet, it honors the farmers who have the power to change everything, and it pays tribute to community and the impact we can achieve together.”
TREES has a goal to plant one billion trees with farmers by 2030. The organization is an official partner of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration as well as an implementing partner for the African Union’s Great Green Wall. TREES works closely with groups like the Arbor Day Foundation and the International Rescue Committee and receives funding from companies like the NBA and Timberland.
“We are a well-known organization in the communities where we work, which is a testament to the positive impact of our programs,” says Director of Programs Brandy Lellou. “With this new logo and brand, we’re really excited to see awareness of our work grow even more, both among farming communities and the donor community.”
With the help of digital agency Briteweb, the organization is celebrating their new brand in coordination with Earth Month and the internationally recognized Earth Day on April 22nd. Supporters and farmers can expect to see staff updating logos and imagery across the organization throughout the month of April.