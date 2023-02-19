Travelling Bus Fights Digital Illiteracy in Liberia  

In northern Liberia, a yellow bus is travelling from school to school to teach students how to use computers. The idea is the brainchild of Jeremiah Lloyd Cooper, a 36-year-old information and telecommunications technician. The project began last November and so far the founder claims it has reached 1,000 students. The project is funded by the United Nations Development Fund, UNDP, through Jeremiah’s start-up “New Breed Tech Hub”.  The objective is to reach not just schoolchildren but also women.
