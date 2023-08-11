Trade Intelligence, a leading retail research and insights provider, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its Trade Intelligence (Ti) Retail Conference on 12 September 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The conference will bring together key players in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry to discuss and explore the future of grocery retail in South Africa.

With an impressive agenda featuring industry experts and thought leaders, the Ti Retail Conference promises to be a dynamic and informative event, offering valuable insights into the ever-evolving FMCG landscape. Attendees can expect to gain a deep understanding of current trends, innovative strategies, and the latest developments that will shape the industry’s future.

Over the course of the day the conference will cover three overarching themes – The Future of FMCG Retail; Innovation in the Informal Trade;and Innovation in the Modern Trade. The event will also provide networking opportunities for those in attendance.

Some of the key speakers and topics presented include:

Deon Morgan, VP of Business Development at Diplomat who will lead a discussion on “Optimising Route to Market across Channels”

Michael Smollan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at Smollan will share valuable insights around "Achieving Growth in a Changing World"

James Collett, CEO at DataOrbis will explore the complexities and foundational requirements regarding "Accelerating Retail Growth through Data"

Laurian Venter, Director of OneDayOnly, will highlight the potential of "E-commerce as a Sustainable and Profitable Channel", presenting actionable insights to capitalise on this growing trend.

Another highlight will be a panel discussion facilitated by Dylan Piatti, MD of the Advantage Group Africa that will explore “Retailing in Disruptive Times” with Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone, Unilever VP of Customer Development, Darryn Bassa and Ti Economist Carey Leighton.

“We are very excited to be hosting such an impressive lineup of speakers at our Ti Retail Conference, and honoured to be facilitating meaningful discussion between the industry experts gathered in the room,” says Trade Intelligence’s School of Retail Manager, Andrea du Plessis. “The event comes at time when we are all finding ourselves having to navigate what is perhaps the most complex trading environment to date. Our hope is that delegates will take real-world knowledge, ideas and inspiration back with them to their business in order to drive our industry forward.”

The Ti Retail Conference will run from 10h00 until 17h00 on Tuesday, 12 September and attendance is free for those who preregister here using Ti’s invite code (TiGuest). Pre-registrations close on 8 September, however R200 tickets will also be available for purchase on the day for individuals who arrive without pre-registering.

The Ti Retail Conference will be held in parallel to the LeaderEx and EcommerceLIVE conference, South Africa’s largest gathering of executives, professionals and entrepreneurs.

For more information about the Ti Retail Conference and to register, please visit the official website: https://www.tradeintelligence.co.za/Content/TiRetailConference