Depending on where you go, the worst of the winter chill is over, the skies are clear, and the weather is generally stunning to cater for those looking for some much-needed sun after the colder months.
We've selected five of the coolest destinations to consider for your travel adventure.

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe isn’t dubbed the adventure capital of Africa without good reason. From game drives to water sports on the Zambezi River, to the clear views of one of the most stunning waterfalls in the world, you’ll be treated to a trip unlike any other. August is the perfect time to visit the ‘smoke that thunders’ as the area is in the dry season with water levels low while still providing a brilliant flow.
Lake Volta, Ghana
If you’re not a fan of the beach or safaris, you might consider visiting Lake Volta as an excellent alternative. This is the largest artificial reservoir in the world based on surface area and generates a significant amount of the country’s electricity. To put its size in perspective, Lake Volta covers almost 4% of the land area of Ghana. You can fish to your heart’s content or enjoy any of the excellent variety of exotic and luxurious hotels near the lake.
Cape Town, South Africa
Cape Town, the Mother City of South Africa provides something for everyone. Its beaches are inviting, the parks and Table Mountain are enticing and it’s got a treasure trove of critically-acclaimed restaurants, hotels and shopping centres (most notably the V&A Waterfront) to keep anyone busy. August also sees the start of the whale migration across the Garden Route while there are also the sheer variety of art tours, vineyards and other historical sites to explore. While you’re there, don’t forget to visit Robben Island which famously housed Nelson Mandela for 18 years.
Bazaruto Archipelago, Mozambique
The Bazaruto Archipelago of Mozambique is a chain of six islands strung out in the Indian Ocean. You can relax, escape and explore to your heart’s content. From diving to see the exquisite marine life, sipping a sundowner on the beach, or going adventuring along the coast, Mozambique provides for an amazing fun-filled adventure to entertain the entire family. There’s something to be said for staying in a stunning beach villa and watching the sun set in the evenings.
Masai Mara, Kenya
No trip to Africa would be complete without experiencing the great Wildebeest Migration across the internationally-renowned Masai Mara safari park. Even though visitor and vehicle numbers are at their highest for this time of year, it’s for good reason given the high density of predators in the area and the common occurrences of predator-prey interactions. To behold this great crossing is definitely a once in a lifetime experience never to be forgotten.
