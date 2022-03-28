As far as 2022 is concerned, Nigerian veteran singer-songwriter, TIMAYA is intent on going back-to-back with smash hit singles as he releases yet another hit single with stirring Amapiano song titled ‘Charger’.
This comes on the heels of his recently released 2022 debut inspirational single, ‘No Pressure,’ which is currently enjoying massive airplay. Produced by Nigerian Amapiano powerhouse duo, Smeez & D3an, ‘Charger’ just like many of Timaya’s classics, effortlessly leaves listeners in awe.
Just like ‘Cold Outside’ and ‘No Pressure’, ‘Charger’ is poised to earn millions of streams and multiple spots on top playlists worldwide. Timaya relies on modish Amapiano rhythm (a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide percussive bass lines which originated from South Africa) caressed by his unique, rhythmic vocals to score deserved points. This track leaves you no choice but to move your body as you groove to this Amapianic essence. Call it a club banger and you’d be correct.
The award-winning musician has released eight studio projects; True Story, Gift And Grace, De Rebirth, LLNP Long Life N Prosperity, Upgrade, Epiphany, Chulo Vibes EP and Gratitude 2020. Timaya has won several notable awards and nominations including the Headies Awards, AFRIMMA Award, Nigeria Music Award, NEA Award, amongst others. His songs explore different genres, themes and ideas.
‘Charger’ is out today, Wednesday 16th March 2022 and is available on all streaming platforms.
‘Charger’ is great music that you’ll find irresistible to your playlist!
Stream Here