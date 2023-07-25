Seeking To Build Diverse And Highly Skilled Remote Workforces

Founded on the premise of retaining the best talent in Africa, the growth of the Ghanaian start-up Remoteli beacons hope for the unemployment crisis that the continent has long had to grapple with, spotlighting some of the steps being taken to drive opportunities for African talent.

As we look forward from Africa Youth Skills Day on July 15th, which highlights equipping young people with skills for employment, Remoteli praises the power of partnering with top educational institutions that have played a significant role in driving growth. Founder, Samuel Brookworth, says, “These collaborations have enabled us to tap into existing networks, promote digital literacy, and create job opportunities for a diverse talent pool, leveraging advanced algorithms and data-driven insights to create the perfect match between job seekers on the continent and employers. It is one of the ultimate ways of fostering collaboration and productivity talent.”

Remoteli has been created to focus on breaking down geographical barriers, enabling organizations to access top talent from anywhere in the world, while also providing opportunities for individuals to work within exciting companies, irrespective of their location. Their aim is to create a talent pool across Africa that empowers businesses to thrive in today’s digital age and promotes a more inclusive and connected future of work.

They recognized a significant gap in the market for a platform that effectively connects businesses with talented individuals from diverse backgrounds and skill sets across Africa. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and remote working teams become the norm, they saw an opportunity to create a solution that not only streamlines the hiring process but also fosters a sense of global community among remote working teams.

Led by their diverse team, Director Simon Batterham, Operations Director Milady Banful, Head of Customer Experience Doreen Addo, and Department Heads Sena Can-Tamakloe, Mavis Leita, and Eugene Adjei, together, we’ve shaped Remoteli into the thriving company it is today.

Their goal is not only to make Remoteli the go-to platform for building remote working teams in Africa but also to contribute to the development and growth of the continent’s digital economy. Contributing to the drivers of World Skills Day, such as technological skills for youth who are not in education, employment, and training. On World Youth Skills Day, let us unite in recognizing the potential of young people as catalysts for change and commit to providing them with the skills and opportunities they need to build a prosperous and sustainable future.