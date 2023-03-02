The Third Edition Of The AmCham Business Summit On US – East Africa Trade And Investment To Be Held In March 2023

The AmCham Business Summit is expected to chart new paths for enhanced U.S. commercial engagement with Kenya and the East Africa region.

The third edition of the AmCham Business Summit – the premier U.S. – East Africa trade and investment forum – will be held on 29-30 March 2023, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Summit will provide a strategic platform for enhancing two-way trade and investment between the United States and the East Africa region.

The Summit will be the first high-level event on the continent following the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit and comes when the United States and Kenya have just concluded a productive first round of talks on the U.S. – Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP). The Summit is expected to drive new ideas on re-energizing the region’s economy through two-way trade and investment with the United States.

AmCham Kenya CEO Maxwell Okello said that the Summit would explore opportunities to promote sustainable and inclusive growth while increasing U.S. investment in the region even as the region continues to be resilient amidst high inflation due to several disruptions caused by a range of internal and external shocks, including COVID-19.

“Our vision is that strategic partnerships between governments and key stakeholders in the private sector will be strengthened at the Summit even as we seek new pathways for a resilient future. We look forward to exploring how we can leverage the dynamism in Africa’s economies to fast-track recovery and growth,” said Mr. Okello.

Apparel is Kenya’s leading export to the U.S., the sector now employing nearly 200,000 Kenyans, mostly young women. By November 2022, apparel exports to the U.S. had reached $498 million, an $85 million increase from the same period in 2021.

His Excellency President William Ruto is confirmed as Chief Guest, with over 500 delegates from both public and private sector, senior U.S., Kenyan and regional government officials expected to attend.

A wide range of topics critical to the East Africa region’s economic development, including the role of small businesses in powering international trade, accelerating the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a force for driving economic transformation, digital economy and climate adaptation for economic transformation, will be covered in a series of discussions, keynotes and roundtables moderated by experts from public and private sectors.