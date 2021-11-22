The Only Luxury River Cruise in Egypt Sets Sail

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has debuted images for its newest Super Ship, the highly anticipated SS Sphinx! Captured sailing on the Nile River in Egypt, the ship was influenced by local artisans to embody true Egyptian creativity and craftmanship. The ship consists of 42 suites, a massage room and a swimming pool all adorned with locally sourced fabrics, furnishings and artwork. The super ship contains two gourmet dining venues, a private dining area and an al fresco dining experience located on the upper deck. The menus on the ship change regularly to reflect the local cuisine of the ship’s current destination. A selection of locally sourced Egyptian wines is available for guests to pair with their meals including crowd favourites Omar Khayyam and Shahrazade.
