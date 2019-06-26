The Ndlovu Youth Choir From South Africa

“The support we have received so far has been amazing. Thank you to each and everyone of you who have shared the video of our America’s Got Talent Audition.”

Since its inception in 2009, the choir has profoundly affected the lives of the choristers and demonstrates the potential of any human being to achieve excellence no matter their background, education or place of birth. From its humble beginnings as an after-school activity the choir has evolved into a truly outstanding professional ensemble.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir is a group of young people from the Ndlovu Care Group in the rural village of Moutse, Limpopo. Founded in 1994 by Dutch doctor, Dr. Hugo Templeman, the Ndlovu Care Group provides innovative healthcare, childcare, education, and community development.

The choir seeks to deliver an experience of infectious joy, a toe-tapping and energetic South African music ranging from Afro-Pop classics to traditional South African music and original compositions irresistibly combined with mesmerizing choreography.

