The South African design industry is at an exciting point in its evolution; established designers continue to refine and define a uniquely South African aesthetic that has global resonance, and in turn, their work is increasingly spotlighted on the global stage. Meanwhile, a new crop of designers continues to emerge, ready to contribute their unique perspective and show their talent to the world. Presented every two years, the Nando’s Hot Young Designer Talent Search (HYD) plays a key role in this ongoing industry development by not only functioning as launching pad for fresh young talent, but also as a mentorship program and a portal to the local and global marketplace for the ten finalists selected in each year of the competition.

Now in its fourth iteration, HYD aims to unearth saucy new designs for Nando’s restaurants around the world and fire up the careers of emerging local creatives. The popular competition, which is facilitated by Clout/SA, has just announced its much-awaited list of ten finalists for 2022. HYD tasked young designers with conceptualizing a condiment unit to display the brand’s acclaimed Peri-Peri sauces. The challenge was to do so in such a way that these sauces and their piquant ingredients, which form an intrinsic part of the Nando’s experience, remain visible and accessible to customers throughout their visit. As with all the furniture and lighting in the restaurant chain, it was important for the designers to go beyond the merely functional and use their designs as a canvas to tell a story.

“The biennial Nando’s HYD competition is a highlight of the design sector’s calendar. Many of these designs go on to become best-sellers on the Nando’s Portal to Africa, the restaurant chain’s online marketplace for interior designers working on their restaurants around the globe, thereby driving revenue to the designers’ start-up businesses, and helping grow this exciting sector through inclusive access to opportunities and a global market. This is about changing lives by making sure we utilize the platform we have to shine a light on creativity and opportunity!” enthuses Clout/SA Director Tracy Lynch.

The competition received 134 entries from across the country, making the judging process a tough call for the adjudication panel. The finalists were chosen by 12 local and global industry judges. Alongside judges from the Clout/SA and Nando’s teams, the prestigious panel included Ngaire Blankenberg, the South African born director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art in the US; Thabisa Mjo, the very first winner of HYD back in 2016 who has gone on to be a multi-award-winning flag bearer for South African design; Karen Brumfield, head of furniture buying for local retailer @home; Gareth van Niekerk and Alan Hayward, founders and directors of designer-maker focused retailer, Always Welcome; Visi magazine editor, Steve Smith; Sophie Douglas, the director and lead designer UK’s Fusion Interior design, as well as Paul Thrush, the founder and design director Stack Architects, also based in UK.

“I was excited by the complexity of ideas each designer brought to the ‘assignment’. From gender, to nature, to histories, to cultures; the design approaches demonstrated a thoughtfulness, sensitivity and ultimately so much love for the complicated, diverse, ever-changing nature of this beautiful country of ours. I felt very proud,” says Ngaire Blankenberg.

The judging took place during August and September 2022, and in no particular order, the 2022 HYD finalists are: Lindelani Hlophe, Thabiso Nkonyeni, Siyanda Magaba, Daphne Lephoto, Minenhle Zazi Cira, Makhi Mtati, Ryan Pinches, Mbali Maseko, Nomonde Dubazane, and collaboratively Nikhil Tricam and Nindya Bucktowar.

All 10 finalists will be invited to a mentorship session hosted by Clout/SA that is set to take place in October 2022. They will then be linked to various opportunities, including seeing their designs prototyped. The overall winner of the HYD will be announced at the mentorship event which will form part of this year’s Basha Uhuru youth festival at Constitution Hill.

For more information on Nando’s HYD 2022, please visit https://clout-sadesign.co.za/.

To find out more about Clout/SA, follow @clout_sadesign #clout_sadesign on social media.