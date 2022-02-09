Most employees in 2020 found themselves at crossroads. It was a struggle to ensure that the employees had all the resources required for maintaining their productivity and yet achieving the company targets. This situation led to the creation of a hybrid workplace. A hybrid workplace is a business model that combines office work with remote work. This may appear different in various companies however, it usually warrants’ online presence of a crore team while others may move about as they please. A hybrid workplace allows the staff members to fit their work around their family lives. Here are some ways of implementing the hybrid workplace model.
Leverage the intranet more
Although the hybrid workplace environment is new, the challenges associated with communicating with the employees remain. However, the good news is that many of these issues were resolved some time ago with the advent of intranet software. Even before the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, businesses around the world depended on the intranet for increasing knowledge management, efficiency, resilience, innovation, and communication. The modern intranet allows you to automate a range of business processes. Intranet also permits asynchronous collaboration to allow the employees to stay focused on work. The use of the intranet allows the communicators to comprehend if the staff members have understood the significant announcements. They can instantaneously broadcast crucial news to the employees by using their mobile phones.
Include the employees in this process
You will be raising the possibility of achieving success with your initiative of a hybrid workplace if the employees feel included in the process and they are participating in the related discussions. It may be accomplished by using different kinds of employee polls and surveys. Here the employees will be asked for input about different things they feel returning to the workplace must include. One of the key things can be online security. Team managers are well-advised to use VPNs for hybrid workplaces. You can select the appropriate service from the best VPN lists available online.
Make this safer
Any possible return to a workplace has to comply with different safety and health requirements. For this, you can get in touch with the local work safety and health authorities. They can answer the queries related to the maximum number of workers being allowed in a specific workplace. They can also talk about employee communication, hygiene and cleaning requirements, risk assessment, and social distancing guidelines. One of the trends to emerge in the last few months saw many companies asking their employees to get fully vaccinated before they can return to their work area.
Have an even playing field
It is a reality that all the employees will not be able to return to their physical workplace. Some of them may include people caring for elderly parents or young children. Some people depend on public transport while others are just not feeling safe enough to return to the office unless their compatriots are masked or safely vaccinated. Therefore, it is significant that you ensure that the staff members that are working remotely are given similar opportunities towards achieving success as those returning to the office spaces.
Never neglect the company culture
Keep in mind that hybrid workplaces need the management of two different kinds of employee experiences. This makes it tough to retain and even grow a unified workforce culture. However, this is also related to investing a sufficient number of efforts into the at-home employees as you would with the in-office employees. You can use video town hall meetings, virtual social hours, continuous use of online collaboration platforms for maintaining the employees connected to the company goals and values.
Conclusion
If there was any silver lining to the last couple of years, it was that the pandemic forced us to reimagine the workplace. We are forced to explore new opportunities for optimizing the workplace. For the hybrid workplace to turn out to be a successful one, it needs to be well thought out and properly executed. It must not be treated as a novel experiment. Although hybrid workplaces may appear to be an answer to a temporary problem, in reality, it is the future of workplaces. It is all about finding ways of balancing the work and structuring it properly.