The new partnership will create a scaled gathering for the décor, design and hospitality sectors
Dmg events, owners and operators of the Hotel & Hospitality Show and Media 10, organisers of Design Joburg, take great pleasure in announcing that the two shows will now co-locate at Sandton Convention Centre from 19 – 21 May 2022.
“As the country moves back towards live events in 2022 there is a greater need than ever before for the design and hospitality industries to source new products, make connections and move the industry forward,” says Evan Schiff, Portfolio Director of Food, Trade and Hospitality at dmg events. “Following extensive engagement with manufacturers, service providers and buyers in the hospitality sector it was clear that partnering with the strong Design Joburg brand would bring multiple benefits to the sector.”
The partnership will allow for crossover networks to be established between architects, designers, hoteliers and restaurateurs from around the African continent with providers of equipment and services from décor, fabrics and textiles to point of sale and CRM systems to kitchen and catering equipment. The industry will now have access to the entire supply chain for both new builds and refurbishments to a variety of commercial and private-use cases.
Sandra Barrow, Director of Media 10, says: “This partnership is an extension of our vision to provide more trade presence for our customers, creating opportunities for them to expand their businesses throughout the hospitality and commercial design sectors. As we emerge from COVID enforced lockdowns it is now more important than ever for new connections and networks to be established, something this partnership now provides.”
The co-located shows will now take place in the heart of South Africa’s commercial district at the Sandton Convention Centre. Between them, Design Joburg and Hotel & Hospitality Show attracts exhibitors from the design, décor, technology, tableware, HORECA, food service, fabric, textiles and other sectors. Attending buyers will represent hotel chains, independent hotels and guest houses, restaurants and franchise operations, agents and distributors as well architects and specifying designers.
For more information, please visit www.designjoburg.com and www.thehotelshowafrica.com