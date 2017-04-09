Creating avenues for financial inclusion

Financial inclusion is essential in development and mobile phones offer great opportunities. A huge percentage of the African population is unbanked, creating the need for innovations that will help them save and or transfer their income. The solution for this is mobile money; a disruptive and transformative invention targeted at that bottom of the banking pyramid. With innovations such as M-Pesa, many can now access loans, save to raise capital, or invest in education and health. This channel has been used in disbursing resources to remote areas. Mobile money also creates investment opportunities for low income earners. For instance, at the start of this week the Central Bank of Kenya rolled out M-Akiba, a mobile phone service targeting ordinary Kenyans to invest in government bonds with as little as 3000 shillings($30). This is the world’s first mobile-only government bond and investors will earn an interest of up to 10% per annum. These bonds can be accessed by dialing a short-code and following a simple procedure. Mobile money provides many avenues for financial inclusion and if other players, such as stock markets, also follow suit to create products and educate low income earners on how the stock market operates, it will create economic empowerment.

Lack of electricity has been a major challenge in various parts of the continent, causing a huge setback in development. However, in recent years the continent has witnessed innovations that are lighting it up. Take for example, Mobisol, an off-grid solar home systems that provide electricity in Tanzania. The product, which targets rural and low income earners, combines solar energy with an affordable payment plan in which beneficiaries pay via mobile money. The power provided by Mobisol is enough to light LED lights, charge mobile phones radios, and a variety of household and consumer appliances. Their larger systems can also power small businesses, enabling entrepreneurial-minded customers to create additional streams of income such as barbershops and mobile charging businesses.

Even with these positive stories, growth inspired by digital technology still faces a myriad of challenges like lack of power, illiteracy on how to use, network reach, and lack of internet connectivity. However, we can still succeed by providing green energy solutions like solar panels, civic education on how to use the applications, and creating simple applications that do not need internet connectivity to function. More so, there is a need for partnerships between the various governments, private sector, and civil society in the digital space for development. With proper systems, digital technology is the sudden jolt that will lift poor Africans out of the cycle of poverty induced poverty, as well as bring about sustainable development even in remote areas of the continent.