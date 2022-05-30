The last two years are what we would call “imovie, ifilimu!” it was TENSE it was TRICKY it was an utter WOW!
The pandemic left everyone with questions that still need to be answered. It goes without saying that the most FAQs amongst creatives is, what does the future look like and most importantly what’s next?
This is what inspired the name behind the first business seminar for Creatives, titled: The Next Chapter, which hopes to provide some of those answers. This event first took place in Cape Town, with the second edition being hosted in Johannesburg in the first week of June.
Napsta Collective (A Creative consultancy) are the brainchild and organisers of this first of its kind experiential lifestyle seminar, that will bring top Creatives and great business minds together. “This is a seminar for creatives by creatives. As a Creative Entrepreneur myself who has walked the journey and experienced the challenges faced by most creatives, like money mismanagement, lack of business acumen, lack of access to funding, depression, and toxic work environments, I know how important an event like this is, and how it’s going to make a difference in the lives of so many young Creatives. Initiatives like these are much needed, especially after what a lot of Creatives have endured during the pandemic” said Napoleon ‘Napsta’ Masinga, (Creative Director, Comedian & founder of Napsta Collective) who will also be the MC & facilitator for the seminar event.
The Next Chapter breaks all the conventions of a typical conference/seminar, as it gives Creative Entrepreneurs access to speakers, equips them with practical business tools, through panel discussions, and highly informative and interactive breakaway sessions. Added to that, Creatives will also enjoy some fun, live DJ’s, entertainment during the breakaway networking sessions, and exhibitions.
The conference boasts 15 top local and international Speakers & Panelists, who are subject matter experts and are respected in their fields.
Each Speaker & Panelists will get to speak on a topic under one of six pillars which are: 1). Creativity & Innovation, 2). Creative Leadership, 3). Business In Creativity, 4). Wellness & Addiction, 5). Personal Branding and 6). Funding.
The seminar will be hosted annually, and promises to be nothing short of a fun, engaging and highly impactful event, where attendees will walk away with: Answers to questions; a dose of inspiration & motivation to recharge and refuel them at the beginning of the new year; new perspective and fresh thinking; practical business tools for Creative Entrepreneurs that can be applied immediately, access to a new network of potential mentors, like minded peers and industry colleagues and business leads and access to potential investors.
We thought it would be refreshing to host an in-person event, especially after the surplus amount of screen-time, online meetings and virtual events people have endured. Everyone is constantly complaining about screen fatigue. With some people expressing their longing for personal interactions and in person events.Which informed our decision, after asking ourselves as a team “why not give the people what they want?” While making sure all covid protocols are observed obviously.
So, who will be attending the event? Traditionally, a seminar of this nature would only cater strictly to Creatives. However, what makes this seminar unique is that it will cater to creative thinkers alike. So, what are creative thinkers? Anyone who is not a Creative by profession, but applies creative thinking to solve problems at work, or someone who relies on creative solutions in business, or an individual that is simply passionate about creativity, can be classified as a creative thinker. So, if you’re a DJ, Designer, Photographer, Model, Singer, Actor, Creative Thinkers, or Thought Leader, this conference is for you. Clear out the schedule, put it in your diary and make a date with Johannesburg’s top Creatives and Business minds!
Event: The Next Chapter
Date: Saturday, 4 June 2022
More information to follow soon. Stay tuned by following us on all our social media platforms under Napsta Entertainment, and be a part of the conversation online. Follow the conversation by using the hashtag “#Thenextchapter2022”.
Tickets: https://qkt.io/NnkyLB Students R250 | Freelancers R500 | Small Businesses R1,000
For more info and enquiries, email: hello@napstacollective.com