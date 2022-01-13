The Case of Seychelles’ Missing Millions

Top 10 News / January 13, 2022 / 1 minute of reading

Six of Seychelles’ most prominent citizens including the former First Lady are facing charges in a corruption scandal involving $50 million of missing foreign aid. The money was a gift to the country 20 years ago from the United Arab Emirates, intended to help the struggling islands overcome a foreign exchange shortage and pay for basics such as rice, flour and cooking oil. According to the charge sheet at a Supreme Court in Seychelles, it was siphoned off by a close ally of former President Albert René, laundered with help from others through a murky privatisation of undervalued public assets, and dispersed to bank accounts around the globe. The six accused have not officially commented on the charges.

SOURCE: CHANNEL AFRICA

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here