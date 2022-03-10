Unrivalled in its mandate, The Bookmark Awards celebrate innovation, creativity and effectiveness within the digital media and marketing industry. And while a lot has changed in the last 14 years since The Bookmarks were first launched, and even more so in the last two, these preeminent awards continue to move the industry forward.
“Digital has become even more important in a post-pandemic world and The Bookmarks aim to go beyond merely awarding excellence in digital media and marketing,” says Razia Pillay the newly appointed chief executive of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa, which manages The Bookmark Awards.
“In 2022, The Bookmarks will become even more relevant in benchmarking excellence within the industry by assuming key priorities enshrined within the mandate of the IAB, including educating and inspiring businesses in the sector.”
These priorities include placing users first, creating and maintaining a consistent approach to measurement, transforming the industry from within and providing trustworthy digital supply chains.
As the 2022 season kicks off, The Bookmarks are pleased to announce DStv Media Sales as its naming rights partner. DStv has long been an advocate for digital media and this partnership signals the platform’s excitement and drive towards digital. “As more of the Multichoice Group content is available online, it is imperative for us to continue to offer advertisers solutions wherever this content is available,” says Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, CEO: DStv Media Sales. “We are proud sponsors of The Bookmarks and support its role in recognising excellence in digital media – something we are passionate about.”
OLD TRADITIONS, NEW BLOOD
The Awards also welcomes Khensani Nobanda as the new Bookmarks Jury President. As the Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank Group and a member of the Nedbank Group executive leadership, Nobanda is passionate about brands and the potential they have to deliver tangible value to consumers through purpose-led, value-driven initiatives.
Backed by a career spanning more than 20 years on two continents, Nobanda’s background in marketing, brand communications and strategic partnerships will prove invaluable as The Bookmarks enter a new era. She also holds a BCom from the University of the Witwatersrand with an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS).
“The IAB Bookmark Awards continue to play a critical role in encouraging and celebrating innovation excellence, catapulting the industry into thinking about the next best way to execute and deliver for maximum impact,” says Nobanda.
“This year, I’d like to see hybrid capabilities across the marketing value chain, especially the connection between offline and online marketing. I also hope to see entries where more whole-brain thinking is unleashed to showcase the true power of how data and creativity can work together in the digital space.”
“This year marks a pivotal moment in The Bookmarks’ legacy as we continue to strive towards addressing one of the IAB’s key pillars of success – driving forward the agenda of transformation. Additionally, we are honoured to welcome our new Jury President, Khensani Nobanda, who will preside for the next two years,” adds van der Schuur.
“In addition to being the flagship industry event that rewards work that helps our industry move forward, The Bookmarks endeavour to become a platform of inspiration and continued education and improvement. We thank Khensani Nobanda for accepting the role of Jury President and committing to furthering the IAB’s objectives through these awards.”
JURY NOMINATIONS ARE OPEN
The Bookmarks’ jury nominations are now open, and those working in the industry are encouraged to nominate experts in the field to oversee eight panels across Marketing; Youth Action; Publishing; Performancing Marketing; Social, Community & Influencer Marketing; Builders; Innovative Engineers; and Special Honours. Jury nominations close on Friday, 11 March at 4 pm.
To nominate candidates for Jury Chair and Panels, click here.
For more information on the 2022 Bookmark Awards, visit thebookmarks.co.za.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS
As The Bookmarks season begins, don’t forget these important dates:
8 March: Award entries open
11 March: Jury Chairs and Panel nominations close
17 March: Jury Chairs announced
30 March: Jury Panels announced
31 March: Early bird entries close
30 April: Entries close
9 May: Late entries and payment deadline
17 June: Finalists announced
28 July: 2022 Bookmark Awards event
Companies interested in sponsoring the 2022 Bookmarks categories, can view the sponsor pack here.