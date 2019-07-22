The Best Cities To Retire In Africa

African countries have many merits that make them attractive retirement destinations. Apart from the thrilling African Safaris, there are diverse cultures, beautiful landscapes, pleasant weather conditions, good infrastructure, good healthcare and, perhaps most importantly, low living costs. To quote Jonathan Clements, a renowned author and scriptwriter, “Retirement is like a long vacation in Las Vegas. The goal is to enjoy it to the fullest but not so fully that you run out of money.” Living in Africa after retirement enables one to do exactly that. You get to enjoy all the adventures you could possibly want without being cash strapped. So what cities should you consider?



Kumasi, Ghana



Kumasi is a beautiful city in Ghana, popularly referred to as the “garden city” for its many beautiful flowers and exotic plant species. It is also known for its hospitality, as the host communities are very warm and friendly. Once your retirement plan is established, and you have set everything in place live comfortably through your golden years, living in Kumasi should be on top of your to-do list. The cost of living in the city is relatively low, and will suit most retirement budgets. A nice three-course meal for two goes for about 96.63 Cedis, and renting a fully furnished, 900 square foot apartment costs between 3033 and 6978.60 cedis, equivalent to $563.72-$1296 or €503.53-€1158.56 a month, depending on which side of the city you decides to settle. A 480 square foot home goes for 998.48 Cedis, and utility bills culminate to about 150.31 cedis, according to reports by Expatisan. The climate in Kumasi is favourable, with an average of 26.3 degrees.



The city has many places you can visit while living there, from a number of museums to forest reserves such as Bobiri forest reserves. It also has a National cultural center and a monkey sanctuary that’s home to more than 700 monkeys. Other attractions in the town include the Okomfo Anokye Sword Site, Kejetia Market, Manhyia Palace Museum, and Kumasi Fort.



Algiers city, Algeria



Algiers is a port city, which is easily accessible via Europe or the Middle East. The French influence is still felt in the shopping, wide boulevards and food, earning it the name “Paris of Africa”. The cost of living is fair, with food in high-end places going as low as 1905.20 Dinars. Buying a house costs an average of 13336.40 Dinars, the equivalent if $111.49 or €99.60 per square foot. Other social amenities are readily available. The city has a lot of places to visit for people living and visiting, both in and around the city. These places include Casbah, National Museum of Fine Arts of Algiers, Dar Hassan Pacha, Bardo Museum and Notre-Dame d’Afrique.



Grahamstown, South Africa



Grahamstown city is the ideal retirement destination for art and literature lovers. It hosts national arts festival every summer. It is also home to the famous Rhodes university, which is a hub for cultural activity and famous art and literature speakers. The living cost in this city is relatively fair, again speaking to most retirement budgets, with a three-course meal for two going for as low as 369.41 South African Rands, and the rent for a three bedroom in expensive areas goes for 10,343.44 -12,412.13 Rands, the equivalent of $706.55- $847.86 or €631.15- €757.38 a month. The climate there is pleasant, ranging from 12.5 to 20.9 degrees. There are dozens of places to visit from the Kwantu Elephant Sanctuary to the Mariya uMama weThemba monastery.



Asmara, Eritrea



According to Madote Asmara is the safest city in Africa, and arguably the world. Locals often offer help to visitors when they seem lost, and the city has a very low crime rate. It has a rich Italian culture mixed with local desert culture, making it quite an interesting pick. The cost of living is low, and the hotel and restaurant rates are affordable. Food which is heavily influenced by the Italian culture goes for as low as 225 ERN, and rent costs between 6000 and 12750 ERN a month in the city, which is equal to $400-$850 and €357.23-€ 759.10. Its cool climate is very favourable, and it is one of the most beautiful places in Africa, owing to its stunning scenery. Interesting places to visit in the city include the Biet Ghiorghis Zoo and Park, Martyrs National Park, Medebar Market, and Dorfu Ravine.



There are many merits of a good retirement destination. These include living costs, the activities available, the climate, the political stability of the place, safety, infrastructure, and access to social amenities. Apart from the vast deserts and savannas, Africa has so much to offer those seeking a peaceful retirement destination.