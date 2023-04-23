The Best Afrobeats Podcasts to Listen to Right Now

If you love Afrobeats or are simply looking to learn more about the explosively popular music genre, a number of podcasts have emerged to dissect all manner of related topics. With increasingly sophisticated studios, the production values have improved tremendously, and the depth and breadth of topics can keep an Afrobeats fan engaged for hours. Afrobeats Intelligence started as a Newsletter by award-winning Nigerian music Journalist Joey Akan, the newsletter served a long form in-depth conversation with some of Nigeria’s biggest stars. Hosted by the trio of on-Air personality Melody Hassan, music executive Excel Joab, and music journalist Motolani Alake, Terms and Conditions filled a gap in the podcast space when it started in 2021, as they entertained listeners with their witty banter touching on music, culture and worthy culture-related conversations with insights and varying perspectives. Kussman started his music podcast Kwality Kontent in the early 2020s, he became popular on social media around that time for his audacious takes on issues in culture and music.

